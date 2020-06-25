Leeds United handed forward boost ahead of crucial Fulham meeting

Tyler Roberts has no injury problem ahead of Leeds United’s meeting with Fulham this weekend, despite looking to struggle towards the end of last Sunday’s defeat at Cardiff City.

Leeds are looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss in the Welsh capital last weekend, which will be difficult as they take on a Fulham side chasing the top-two and looking to add to the pressure on Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

However, alongside the return of Pablo Hernandez, Leeds are boosted by a positive update on Roberts, with Leeds Live revealing that Bielsa has confirmed there is no issue with the Welsh international.

In last weekend’s defeat to Cardiff, Roberts appeared to be struggling with cramp towards the closing stages, whilst earlier in the game he had clutched his groin after a challenge.

Having him available is a boost to Leeds’ attacking options, though, with a reliance on Patrick Bamford at this moment in time.

Bamford was forced to feature for 90 minutes last weekend despite a poor afternoon, but Roberts is an alternative in that position.

He scored twice off the bench pre-postponement in the win over Hull City and has three goals to his name despite an injury-hit campaign.

Bielsa has also experimented with Roberts in the No.10 role and on the wing.

The Verdict

This is great news for Leeds and having Roberts fully fit and firing is going to be important for Bielsa during the run-in.

He’s got skill, craft and a decent eye for goal, with Roberts coming closest to scoring in last weekend’s defeat in Cardiff.

Whether he will start this game against Fulham on the back of Hernandez’s return remains to be seen, but it’s good to see another injury hasn’t set him back.

