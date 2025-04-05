Leeds United have received encouragement in their bid to sign Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale thanks to a fresh revelation regarding the England shot-stopper’s contract.

The Whites are seemingly on the lookout for a new first-choice goalkeeper, regardless of what division Daniel Farke's side are playing in next season.

Ilian Meslier has endured a difficult campaign between the sticks, making a litany of high-profile errors throughout Leeds' bid to lift the Championship title and seal a top-flight return at the second time of asking.

Leeds have been linked with a move for Ramsdale for some time, while they are also reportedly eyeing Chelsea's Djordje Petkovic.

However, their chances of signing Ramsdale this summer have been handed a potentially significant boost.

Southampton FC, Aaron Ramsdale release clause emerges amid Leeds United transfer interest

According to Football Insider, the 26-year-old has a £25million release clause as part of his deal, which could see him leave the club for a similar fee to the one which Saints paid for him last summer.

Ramsdale signed a four-year contract with the option of a further year to join Southampton from Arsenal ahead of this season, meaning the Saints will not be willing to part ways easily. However, his release clause is said to have alerted the Whites.

Previous reports have suggested that Ramsdale is hoping to continue playing Premier League football ahead of the 2026 World Cup, meaning Elland Road could be an ideal destination if Farke’s side can get over the line and secure promotion over the next few months.

Of course, promotion would be required in order to have any chance at completing a move for Ramsdale, who will surely have little interest in competing in the second-tier.

Leeds United badly need a new goalkeeper

After Farke revealed that he is finally set to drop Meslier earlier this week, it seems almost inevitable that a new number one will come into the club over the summer.

While Meslier can produce inspired moments, he has proven himself to be far too inconsistent for a team who ultimately want to be playing top flight football.

If Leeds are to get promoted this term, it would make sense for them to target a ‘keeper with plenty of Premier League experience. Therefore, Ramsdale could be an ideal candidate.

The Whites look set to face a battle for his signature, with previous club Bournemouth keen on bringing him back to the South Coast, if they don’t sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on a permanent basis.

Ramsdale looks set to experience a third top flight relegation in a matter of weeks, having also suffered the drop with Bournemouth and Sheffield United previously, but it is said that he could be the best option on the market this summer.