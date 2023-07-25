Leeds United have been on the hunt for a new goalkeeper all summer, and with just over a week to go until the Championship season begins they could be closing in on one of their top choices.

Despite Illan Meslier being highly rated at Elland Road, the expectation is that United will cash in on the French youngster this summer for the right price, hence the pursuit of a new stopper.

The Whites have had plenty of goalkeepers on their list, and as exclusively revealed by Football League World last month the likes of Viktor Johnasson, Freddie Woodman, Marek Rodak and Karl Darlow have all been kept a close eye on by the recruitment team at the West Yorkshire club.

In recent weeks though, Newcastle United man Darlow has been the one that Leeds have zoned in on, but they faced a road block in their attempts to land the 32-year-old.

Premier League outfit Bournemouth have been challenging United for Darlow's services in a bid to add some top flight experience to their ranks, with any goalkeeper summer arrival for the Cherries expected to compete with Brazilian stopper Neto at the Vitality Stadium.

However, Leeds have now been given the upper hand by Andoni Iraola's side in the race for Darlow's services.

What is the transfer latest on Karl Darlow and Leeds United?

According to trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth are now poised to land Inter Milan's Romanian goalkeeper Ionut Radu on loan, and that will take them out of the race for Darlow.

And no sooner was Radu's imminent move to the south coast announced did the advancement of Leeds' Darlow pursuit also be revealed, as both Graham Smyth and Phil Hay have confirmed that talks are ongoing to bring the experienced goalkeeper to Elland Road.

Should Leeds be successful in their pursuit of Darlow, then you cannot imagine that he is coming in to play second fiddle to Meslier, nor is it expected that United are going to shell out a seven-figure fee on a goalkeeper to sit on the bench - HullLive reported that the Magpies want around £5 million for Darlow which in-turn priced Hull City out of a move for their former loanee.

Is Karl Darlow a good potential signing for Leeds United?

There were goalkeepers a lot younger than Darlow on Leeds' transfer list this summer, but he at least brings some Premier League experience to the table.

Darlow has spent a lot of time on the bench at St James' Park but has still played 52 times in the top flight of English football, and he has low mileage for a 32-year-old.

Everyone knows that goalkeepers can last a lot longer at the top of their game than most outfield players, so Leeds could get a good few years out of Darlow should they get a deal over the line for his services.

What we do know is that the biggest road block that was stopping a deal from being finalised is now out of the way, so it should only be a matter of time before Leeds resolve their issue of getting a goalkeeper in through the door.