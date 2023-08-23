Highlights Southampton have "backed off" their pursuit of Joel Piroe, making Leeds United the prime contenders for the Swansea forward.

Piroe's impressive goal tally has attracted interest from Leeds, Southampton, and Leicester.

Southampton may not see Piroe as value for money or likely to join, while Leeds have a clearer path to sign him, but other clubs, including Premier League teams, may still enter the picture.

Southampton appear to have ‘backed off’ their pursuit of Swansea forward Joel Piroe, who is a prime target for Leeds United ahead of the deadline.

Interest grows in Swansea City’s Joel Piroe

The 24-year-old signed for the Welsh side in 2021 from PSV, in a deal that could be worth up to £2m, and it has turned out to be a shrewd move by the Championship side.

Piroe scored 22 league goals in his first season in English football, and he followed that up with 19 last time out.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that there is interest in the player, with The Athletic claiming that Leeds, Southampton and Leicester are all keeping tabs on the attacker.

Piroe has entered the final year of his contract with Swansea, so they know that if fresh terms aren’t agreed, which seems unlikely, then they will have to cash in ahead of the deadline, or run the risk of losing him on a free. So, a sale seems highly possible.

What is the latest with Southampton and Piroe?

Of the three relegated clubs, some observers would put Southampton as favourites for Piroe because boss Russell Martin knows the player very well.

He had been in charge of the Dutchman over the past two years, and his goal return in that period shows that Martin knows how to get the best out of him.

So, if Saints had firmed up their interest in Piroe with a formal offer, a potential reunion with Martin on the south coast would appear to make sense for all parties.

Yet, Sun journalist Alan Nixon has played down the chances of Piroe moving to St. Mary’s Stadium, as he responded to a fan on Twitter who asked about the likelihood of this move.

“(They) Tried but seem to have backed off.”

Do Southampton need another striker?

That would indicate that Saints don’t feel Piroe is value for money, or they don’t feel he will join them, as it would be a huge surprise if they didn’t add another number nine to their squad in the next nine days.

Che Adams has been excellent so far this season, but he only has a year left on his deal with the club, so a transfer seems inevitable, and he has been linked with a move to Everton, with other Premier League clubs also keen.

Adam Armstrong is another option for Martin, but he has been used in a deeper role, so a new attacker is sure to arrive.

Will Leeds have a clear run at Joel Piroe?

Obviously, this is a major boost for Leeds, as it means there is one less serious competition for Piroe’s signature, but it doesn’t mean he will certainly move to Elland Road.

As mentioned, Leicester are also monitoring the player, although you would think they need to move on a striker before bringing one in.

Equally so, Premier League interest can’t be ruled out. There are a host of clubs in the top-flight that are on the lookout for a goalscorer, and whilst no firm interest appears to be there at the moment, we know how quickly things can change.