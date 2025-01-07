There have been mixed reports stating whether Leeds United are interested in a move for Hoffenheim striker Mergim Berisha, but the striker could be available this month.

Leeds' first reports of interest emerged via the Daily Mail sports print edition (January 6th, page 10) - as per MOT Leeds News, who believe the Whites could potentially be on the prowl to improve their attacking department before the window closes in February.

You would imagine that clubs targeting an automatic finish, such as Leeds, Burnley, Sheffield United, and Sunderland, will be identifying the January transfer window as a strong opportunity to source additional quality and depth. They cannot afford to be totally inactive in the market and will know the importance of getting the January transfer window right this time around.

Although, so far, early signs are not promising for the Whites. The mid-season window is now one week old but all remains quiet in West Yorkshire, with the club not expecting that to change any time soon.

Mergim Berisha's 2024/25 campaign at Hoffenheim (All competitions) Appearances 17 Goals 1 Assists 1 (As of January 7th, 2025 - Transfermarkt)

Mergim Berisha is expected to leave Hoffenheim amid interest from Leeds

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Leeds transfer Berisha is expected to depart the Bundesliga outfit this January. He states discussions with interested clubs are "ongoing". He adds that he has "no future" at Hoffenheim, while Bundesliga club Werder Bremen "remain an option" to sign him and have inquired about Berisha's availability.

To say the least, Berisha's goalscoring record hasn't been great this season, but he has previously been an excellent scorer in the Bundesliga and could do well at Elland Road in the second tier. His goal record, seemingly, hasn't prevented Farke from taking an interest in the player, who he may be familiar with considering his links to the Bundesliga.

The 26-year-old, who has previously played in Austria and Turkey, has also represented his national team in the past, while Berisha previously worked with former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch at Red Bull Salzburg, and has won two Germany caps during his well-travelled career. He also enjoyed a spell with European giants Fenerbache.

Though it is unclear exactly how concrete Leeds' interest is. Per a report yesterday from The Yorkshire Evening Post, the club have dismissed those reports as speculation and maintain they are expecting a quiet month.

Leeds' attacking depth for the Championship run-in

At this stage, Leeds probably have a sufficient number of options in their striker area, with Joel Piroe, Patrick Bamford, and Mateo Joseph all able to play up top for Farke's side; it's difficult to envisage any incoming No.9 without an exit for one of those players.

The player would also have to be a clear upgrade on what they already have and Leeds need to ensure any key signings are able to do a job in both the Championship and the Premier League, with the club in the promotion mix at this stage and forward-planning is imperative.

Berisha only joined Hoffenheim 18 months ago following an impressive 2022/23 loan spell in which he scored nine goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances for FC Augsburg. But things have not gone to plan at his new home, with injuries an issue and 19 league appearances yielding just one goal.

That doesn't tell the whole story, but also won't fill any fans with confidence that it could translate well to Premier League football next season, so it would be a short-term addition at best.