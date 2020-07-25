Leeds United handed Ben White update with Liverpool making movements

Liverpool have sanctioned a £10.9 million bid from Zenit St Petersburg for defender Dejan Lovren, potentially clearing the way for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ben White to join this summer.

The Premier League champions had been eyeing White all season. They’d sent scouts to watch him for Leeds on a number of occasions throughout the season and now with Lovren looking likely to move on, it paves the way for the White transfer.

But Brighton remain sure that White is their player, and that he’ll be rejoining them for the beginning of preseason next month. Leeds however are also in the race, and it could go down to a straight shootout between them and Liverpool.

But it’s Jurgen Klopp’s side who might have the better resources to see this deal through. With the Lovren deal to go through and Leeds having already spent on the likes of Helder Costa and Illan Meslier, funding could be a bit too tight to see White’s permanent return.

The 22-year-old featured in all 46 of Leeds’ Championship games this season, scoring once. He had a fine season and many Leeds and watching Championship fans think he’s been one of the best young players in the division this season.

The verdict

White is hot property and only one thing seems certain at this point – he won’t be playing for Brighton next season. Liverpool have seemed like a distant option up until now, but if they can afford to outbid Leeds on this one, then they might just do so.