Leeds United beat Sunderland with a 2-1 victory in the last minute on Monday night thanks to two goals from Pascal Struijk, with Joe Rothwell assisting both and sparking wild celebrations from Josuha Guilavogui, Daniel Farke, and every Leeds supporter inside Elland Road.

Leeds had the lion’s share of possession but were undone early on by Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland side. They arrived with the hope of closing the gap to the top two with victory, and were on course to win when they secured the opener and Wilson Isidor’s turn and finish broke the deadlock.

For large parts of the game, Anthony Patterson in the Black Cats’ goal wasn’t called into meaningful action by Leeds, but the Whites rallied in the second half through two superb substitutions from Farke to spark a dramatic turnaround from Leeds to secure a 2-1 victory.

Two crosses from the substitute midfielder were met by the head of the towering centre-back. Struijk first flicked on a free-kick to equalise, before heading in from close range deep into added time to secure victory from another pinpoint Rothwell delivery.

Leeds are seven points clear of third as things stand, having beaten Sunderland 2-1 in the dying moments, leaving them in a strong position in the race for promotion, and indeed, the title as well.

Championship Table (as of 18/02/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 33 48 72 2 Sheffield United 33 24 70 3 Burnley 33 30 65 4 Sunderland 33 20 62

Josuha Guilavogui sends Daniel Farke message

Leeds should have been celebrating doing the double over Sunderland, but Illan Meslier’s error at the Stadium of Light forced them to settle for a draw back in October. The end of game celebrations reflected the relief felt inside the stadium.

Largie Ramazani was happy to rub Dan Neil’s nose in the victory after the full-time whistle went, while both Willy Gnonto and Ao Tanaka danced in front of the away end to Leeds' closing song: "I Predict A Riot".

Farke himself got carried away, with the Leeds boss now set for a one-match touchline ban ahead of Leeds’ trip to Sheffield United in six days’ time. In the midst of that, Guilavogui was seen knocking over his boss, as shown below.

Guilavogui has since apologised to Farke via his X account, stating that the energy and emotion in the moment of the winning goal was simply too strong.

Leeds are unstoppable right now in the Championship

The euphoria for arguably the biggest moment in their season so far was entirely justified and understandable, with Farke knowing that his side’s clash against Sunderland on Monday could have been a massive step towards automatic promotion.

Victory has moved Leeds seven clear of third place and stretched their unbeaten run to 15 games in the league. A win like that can be such a catalyst for the club pushing on and cruising to the league title, off the back of superb form and winning games with ease.

For the most part, Leeds have cruised past teams this season during their wins, but winning in such scrappy fashion could be what adds further strings to their bow in the final 13 games of the season. They look unstoppable currently.