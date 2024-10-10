Journalist Graeme Bailey has admitted that he would be surprised if Junior Firpo put pen to paper on an extension at Leeds United.

Speaking to Leeds United News, however, he also believes what division the Whites are in next term could have a big say in whether he extends his stay at Elland Road.

Firpo sees his current deal in West Yorkshire expire next year - and with the player yet to sign a new deal - there are concerns regarding his future.

The left-back hasn't always enjoyed the best time at Leeds, but he has been a crucial player for them since their return to the Championship.

He can count himself unlucky not to have been part of a promotion-winning team last term, having been an assists king last season, with one of those assists coming against Norwich City in the play-off semi-final second leg.

Junior Firpo's 2023/24 assists record at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 33 Assists 8

Firpo has also been a key player this season, featuring heavily under Daniel Farke, with the ex-Barcelona man probably the best player in his position at this stage, with Sam Byram as a backup option.

However, both of their deals expire in 2025 and to avoid a potential crisis in this area in July and August, the Whites may need to tie at least one of the pair down to a new contract to give themselves the best chance of having an option in this area.

Getting Firpo tied down to a new deal may be particularly important though, with what he can offer going forward being reinforced by his strike away at Sunderland before the start of the international break.

Graeme Bailey speaks out on Junior Firpo's Leeds United future

Reporter Bailey believes a key factor could determine when the left-back extends his stay at Elland Road or not, with the Whites' on-field performances potentially set to play a big role.

He told Leeds United News: "I would be surprised personally [if he signed a new deal].

"But it will depend on what division Leeds are in, it really does. I think he has been okay for Leeds, but it will depend on whether they go up or not.

"If Leeds don’t go up, he will probably be looking at going to the top-flight himself won’t he to be fair to him. We’ll see on that one, the division will dictate everything really."

Junior Firpo could benefit from signing new Leeds United deal

Leeds is an exciting place to be at the moment.

Off the field, there's investment, which means Elland Road's capacity can be expanded.

And on the pitch, Leeds are clearly a force that's ready to compete for promotion to the next level.

It may be wise for Firpo to wait until the end of the season and see whether his side have returned to the Premier League.

But his performance levels could be affected if he doesn't have clarity regarding his future, so putting pen to paper on a deal now may not be the worst idea if there's a suitable offer on the table for him.