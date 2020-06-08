Leeds United goalkeeper speaks out ahead of Elland Road exit

Leeds United goalkeeper Harrison Male has spoken out ahead of his impending Elland Road exit, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the month.

The 19-year-old has spent 12 years at Elland Road but has never made a first-team appearance or even featured in a senior squad.

Male, who signed his first professional deal last summer, is set to become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June.

The teenage shot-stopper has struggled with injury issues this term and fallen behind Elia Caprile and Kamil Miazek in the U23s pecking order.

Speaking on the 24/7 Football YouTube channel, Male spoke out about his impending Elland Road exit and reflected on his time with the Yorkshire club.

He said: “Definitely. It is sad to leave, but I always go by everything happens for a reason.

“If this is meant to be then hopefully I can progress somewhere else.”

Male added that he is unsure where he will be playing his football next season.

He said: “It is so hard. I speak to my agent pretty much every day and I always say ‘have you got any further with anything?’“He’s like ‘they haven’t got back to me yet’ or ‘it’s taking a long time, just be patient.’

“That’s one thing I’m not. I’m not patient, I just want everything done as fast as possible, but that’s not going to happen and that’s not how football works.

“You have got to be patient and I’m learning slowly, but I don’t like it.”

It looks set to be an interesting summer for Leeds as far as goalkeepers are concerned.

The Yorkshire club have the option to buy 20-year-old Illan Meslier, who has impressed during Kiko Casilla’s suspension.

The Spaniard was found guilty of using racially abusive language and there have been suggestions he may leave the club this summer.

The Whites are frontrunners to secure promotion to the Premier League, so you feel they may look to sign a keeper with top-flight experience.

The Verdict

This looks the right decision for all involved. Given the keepers ahead of him at the club, it doesn’t seem as though he would be impacting the first-team any time soon.

Clearly, leaving Leeds after 12 years will be difficult but it looks the right step for Male.

The best thing for the 19-year-old’s development will likely be to get some first-team experience under his belt, so it will be interesting to see where he lands.