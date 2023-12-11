Highlights Leeds United's midfield, particularly Glen Kamara, has been underrated despite the team's success in the Championship.

Kamara's tenacious performances and composure on the ball make him a valuable addition to Leeds' squad.

The Finnish international's impact can be seen in Leeds' overperformance of expected goals when he is on the pitch.

Leeds United are currently riding the crest of a wave in the Championship, but still have a long way to go if they are to eventually hunt down Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion race.

After an inconsistent beginning to the campaign, Daniel Farke has truly stamped his authority on a Whites side that are in the middle of a seven-game unbeaten run which continued on Saturday with a 2-0 away success at Blackburn Rovers' Ewood Park.

While the attack has so often grabbed the limelight for United so far this season, with the likes of Georginio Rutter, Joel Piroe, Crysencio Summerville & Daniel James in imperious form, the midfield is one area which has surprisingly gone under the radar in comparison.

Glen Kamara's start to life at Leeds United

The midfield duo which have stood out so far in Leeds' favoured 4-2-3-1 system is that of Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara, who were both new additions in the summer transfer window.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Known for his tenacious performances as well as composure on the ball, which are two main trademarks of a Daniel Farke outfit, the Finland international has ultimately gone on to be one of the more underrated summer transfers, having joined from Rangers for an undisclosed fee late in the window.

When put in comparison with Ampadu and youngster Archie Gray, who has slotted into midfield on a handful of occasions, the former Arsenal youngster comes out on top in stats such as successful take ons, with a current rate of 64.3%, having been successful nine times out of a possible 14.

His under-the-radar influence is yet again echoed by the fact that Leeds have overperformed their xG by 1.01 per 90 minutes in games where Kamara has featured for a period greater than 30 minutes as per Fbref.

McAvennie: Kamara could cut it in the Premier League

Having come through an academy such as Arsenal's, it's clear that Kamara has had great ability since a young age, proved further by being a key player in Rangers' title success under Steven Gerrard in 2021 and the Light Blues' run to the Europa League Final in 2022.

Speaking to FootballInsider, former Celtic & West Ham United forward Frank McAvennie believes that Kamara has the ability to be a key man in the Premier League should United bounce back at the first time of asking.

“He was the best player at Rangers,” McAvennie began. “I couldn’t believe it that they let him go to Leeds. £50,000 he cost them from Dundee.

“For me to see Kamara do well at Leeds is good. He’s a decent player and I like seeing good players in the Championship."

The Scot believes that Kamara's potential as a Premier League player is also down to age being on his side.

“He’s 28 so he’s in his prime age, so he’d be great for Leeds if they do get promoted."

McAvennie concluded: “He definitely wouldn’t look out of place in the Premier League. He can control the ball, he can control the pace of the game."

Leeds United's promotion chances

There's no doubting that if Leeds were to regain their Premier League status, Kamara should be warranted a fair crack at the whip in the top-flight given his performances so far, and there's every chance he continues putting them in consistently as we reach the business end of the season in the coming months.

In terms of Leeds' overall promotion prospects, they continue with an away trip to fellow promotion hopefuls, Sunderland on Tuesday night.