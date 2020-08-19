Leeds United given transfer hope in pursuit of Man United man

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is now open to leaving the club amid reported interest from Leeds United.

Romero has been used as a back-up option to David de Gea since his arrival from Sampdoria in 2015, with the Argentine struggling for regular game time at Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old has made 17 appearances this season, all of which coming in cup competitions and none in the Premier League, and he was overlooked by de Gea in the Europa League semi-final against Sevilla this week.

With Dean Henderson in talks with the club over a new contract, Romero is reportedly open to leaving the club, as per the Manchester Evening News, with his representatives attempting to generate interest in the player.

Leeds United have been linked with Romero of late. with Kiko Casilla’s future at Elland Road still up in the air.

The Spaniard was absent as Leeds secured promotion back to the Premier League due to a lengthy ban, with young Frenchman Illan Meslier stepping in and performing exceptionally well in the latter stages of the campaign.

The Verdict

It would be some coup if Leeds could lure Romero to Elland Road.

He is a quality goalkeeper who has been unlucky not to have featured ahead of David de Gea in the Premier League on more than one occasion.

He would enjoy working with Bielsa and is a proven goalkeeper at Premier League level, and you wouldn’t suspect that he’d cost a lot of money either.