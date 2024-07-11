Marseille have reportedly started looking at other options to Leeds United’s Illan Meslier in their search for a new goalkeeper this summer.

That’s according to French outlet La Provence, who claim the Ligue 1 side have earmarked Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles as a potential target this summer, after having initial interest in the Whites’ shot-stopper.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are stepping up their search for a new man between the sticks, with current number one Pau Lopez set to sign for Como FC in Italy, who have Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas as minority shareholders.

Frenchman Meslier was said to be keen on completing a move back to his homeland this summer, with the Yorkshire side said to be holding out for £20m for their first-choice goalkeeper.

Marseille turn attention to Alvaro Velles after Illan Meslier pursuit

It seems as if Leeds United fans can breathe a sigh of relief after the latest update, with Marseille’s monitoring of Valles seemingly showing that their interest in Meslier has come to an end.

With La Provence going on to say that the Las Palmas custodian would be available for a fee in the region of €10 million, the French side may be looking for cheaper alternatives after United put a heftier price tag on Meslier’s head.

Like Meslier, Valles is a goalkeeper who is more than comfortable with the ball at his feet, and his two-footedness and assurance in possession is said to stand out to former Brighton and Hove Albion boss De Zerbi.

Having been trusted between the sticks in each of the previous five seasons, the previous campaign was Valles’ first in La Liga, having helped the Canary Islands outfit earn promotion in the 22/23 season.

With eight clean sheets and a 74.3% save percentage, the Spaniard has proved himself as a capable performer against the country’s elite, and has caught the eye of the Ligue 1 club as a result.

Alvaro Valles - Las Palmas league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2019-20 21 24 (5) 2020-21 36 35 (6) 2021-22 14 13 (6) 2022-23 34 23 (19) 2023-24 37 44 (8)

Unlike Meslier, who still has two years left on his current deal in Yorkshire, Valles has entered the final 12 months of his contract in Spain, which could leave the island club having to sell their glovesman this summer.

Leeds United still need to sell players to adhere to financial regulations

Although Meslier doesn’t seem to be on Marseille’s radar any longer, Leeds United still face the conundrum of having to shed a number of their top stars to adhere to EFL financial regulations this summer.

After missing out to Southampton in the Championship playoff final in May, Daniel Farke’s side are said to have needed to raise up to £100 million in player sales to fall in line with Football League guidelines.

A number of names have left Elland Road already this summer, with the most high-profile of which being Archie Gray [pictured], who joined Tottenham Hotspur in a reported £40 million move, with Joe Rodon going the other way.

Marc Roca and Diego Llorente have also left the club to join Real Betis on permanent deals, while academy product Charlie Cresswell has moved to Ligue 1 side Toulouse in a reported £3.8 million move, having failed to break into the United first-team of late.