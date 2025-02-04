This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Joe Rothwell signed for Leeds United on loan from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder has proven a very useful asset to Daniel Farke’s first team squad, with the team chasing promotion to the Premier League.

The 30-year-old has made 28 appearances in the Championship, including 20 starts, and has contributed two assists so far.

However, it remains to be seen whether a permanent move will be pursued at the end of the campaign, with any decision likely to hinge on Leeds’ league status.

Joe Rothwell's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 4th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 75.81 Pass Completion (%) 85.40 Progressive Passes 6.52 Progressive Carries 1.59 Successful Take-ons 0.40 Touches in the Opposition Area 0.30 Progressive Passes Received 1.20

Joe Rothwell permanent transfer verdict

When asked about the prospect of a permanent deal for Rothwell, FLW’s Leeds fan pundit Joe Blackburn outlined his concerns over a move.

He would like to see more attacking output from the midfielder before being convinced he’s the right man for the club long-term, should they earn promotion to the top flight.

“Leeds United’s current strategy around signings seems to be to sign people who would be good enough for us in the Premier League, if we were to go up,” Blackburn told Football League World.

“So, there’s no point in spending X amount of money now if they’re not going to be available next season, and we’ll need to spend that same amount again in order to sign someone who can actually start for us next season.

“Rothwell has been a very, very good part of this side, and is a key part of keeping that midfield like metronomic and ticking over and controlling games, which is a significant part of what we do.

“But one of the big questions is: would he be able to do that in the Premier League to the same extent? I think more defensive midfield stuff is going to be important next season, so the [Ethan] Ampadu and [Ilia] Gruev and [Ao] Tanaka sort of players will be a significant part of that.

“But if we are to sign someone more permanently, they need to be a little bit better and need to take up more of an attacking role independently, and I feel like Rothwell isn’t going to do that if we sign him permanently.

“I’d say maybe not unless he has an absolute resurgence in the second half of the season.”

Leeds currently lead the Championship table ahead of Sheffield United by two points after 30 games played.

Rothwell signing wouldn’t fit for Leeds in the Premier League

Of course, any transfer decision at Leeds this summer will depend on whatever division they’re competing in.

However, Rothwell hasn’t been able to make it work in the Premier League in the past, and it’s unlikely he’d be able to do so for Leeds at this point in his career.

If a very reasonable deal could be sorted then maybe he’d make for solid cover, but otherwise it’s one Leeds shouldn’t push for too hard.

He’s been a very dependable option this year in the Championship, but he’s not to the standard Farke’s side will need next year if they get promoted.