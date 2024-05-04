Highlights Giuseppe Bellusci's time at Leeds United was marked by controversy and disciplinary issues, overshadowing any positive contributions he made on the pitch.

Despite being a regular feature in Leeds' squad, Bellusci's chaotic performances, disciplinary problems, and controversial incidents alienated fans and led to his contract being terminated.

Bellusci's tumultuous tenure at Leeds, characterised by suspensions and clashes with fans, reflected the chaotic atmosphere during Massimo Cellino's ownership.

Giuseppe Bellusci arrived at Leeds United ahead of 2014/15 with a controversial reputation.

During his time with Serie A side Catania, the centre-half consistently served suspensions for red and yellow card offences and this continued during his time in West Yorkshire.

Long line of Bellusci controversies at Leeds

After missing his first two games as a Leeds player due to being unable to get international clearance, Bellusci made his debut away to Watford, conceding a penalty and getting sent off in a heavy 4-1 defeat.

It would be a sign of things to come for Bellusci, whose temperament would continue to land him in trouble during his time in England.

There were even more serious allegations of racial abuse, which were cleared by the FA. Ultimately, Bellusci was never able to find any consistency as a result of his antics and his performances suffered.

A reflection of owner Massimo Cellino's chaotic tenure at the helm of Leeds, one of Bellusci's acts as a Leeds player was to withdraw from selection the day before Leeds' game with Charlton Athletic due to injury alongside six other players, a bid to undermine Neil Redfearn, or so it seemed.

Bellusci was prevented from playing the final two games of that season, with Leeds questioning the sudden nature of his and his teammates' withdrawal. The group of players were dubbed the 'sicknote six'.

He'd have his contract terminated by Leeds in 2017 having played just two seasons with the club, returning to Italy with Empoli, whom he'd been on loan from Leeds with.

His reputation among Leeds fans was clouded by controversy and disciplinary issues, and he became a symbol of Cellino's deeply unpopular stint in charge of the club.

Giuseppe Bellusci Leeds stats as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Yellow Cards Red Cards Leeds United 61 2 26 2

Bellusci featured regularly for Leeds

Despite Bellusci's reputation, he was a trusted member of Leeds' squad, making 30 appearances in his debut season with the club. However, he would've played an even more integral role had he not served four separate suspensions for yellow and red card offences.

He missed the final games of the season due to his withdrawal from the squad through injury the day before a game and, despite endearing himself to the Elland Road faithful with a late equaliser against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday and lethal free-kick in a big win at AFC Bournemouth, his chaotic performances, which included having to go in-goal v Rotherham United in April 2016, and disciplinary issues meant he never truly earned their trust.

He was shipped out on loan to Empoli during the 2016-17 season but returned to Leeds with his reputation still in tatters following two seasons in which he'd become synonymous for his antics.

Leeds stint ends on bitter note

Having been laboured with Bellusci despite numerous controversies, including that allegation of racial abuse involving Norwich City's Cameron Jerome, his relationship with Leeds' support suffered irreparable damage when he responded to boos from sections of the away crowd during a pre-season friendly at Guiseley.

Gesticulating at the crowd, he then went onto social media to direct a sarcastic jibe at the Leeds support, stating 'fortunately in this world we have the children to set an example to the adults!'

It was a bitter end to a tumultuous period, not only for Bellusci, but also the club.

His contract was terminated days later, with fans glad to see the back of him following a plagued by injuries, controversies and wreckless performances.

He provided many a moment of chaos and very few flashes of class, both on and off the pitch. A real sign of the times.