Leeds United get potentially huge Hernandez news as Bielsa addresses press

In a huge boost to Leeds United, Marcelo Bielsa has revealed to the press that Pablo Hernandez has been training with the club all week ahead of their massive game with Fulham this weekend.

The Spanish midfielder has had a fine campaign and has been crucial in Leeds’ charge for promotion, with him once again proving one of the Whites’ best players on the pitch.

Indeed, when he is missing, they are missing a lot, and that was clear against Cardiff last weekend as, despite it not being an awful performance, they lacked that extra class that the Spanish wizard brings.

It appears, though, he has been working back to fitness all week and there now seems a good chance that he will be involved this weekend, with Bielsa revealing via Leeds Live that he has been working with his team-mates these past few days.

The Verdict

Leeds need Hernandez on the pitch for every game, let alone one as big as this at Elland Road at the weekend.

The men from Craven Cottage are going to be tough to beat and this will be a close-run thing but you have to think that having Hernandez on the pitch gives United that extra edge.