Highlights Gray's impressive season with Leeds has caught the eye of Southgate, lining him up for an England call-up after 40 appearances.

Initially used in midfield, Gray now thrives as a right-back - showcasing versatility and maturity that has not gone unnoticed.

Despite Scotland's interest due to family connections, Gray's continued improvement with England's setup makes him a likely call-up for the U-21 team.

Gareth Southgate has admitted that Archie Gray is a player being lined up for an England call-up after his impressive performances during a breakout campaign with Leeds United.

The Leeds starlet has been one of the stories of the Championship season, with the recently turned 18-year-old making 40 appearances for the Whites so far.

Gray has taken the chance to make inroads into the first-team under Daniel Farke with both hands and is enjoying his first season as a professional player. He has featured in 40 of Leeds' 43 games so far in all competitions.

10 of his first 12 appearances came from the start and in the centre of the park, but since then, Gray has more recently been utilised as a right-back, starting 24 of the last 31 games in that role, with many other options struggling with injury or form.

His versatility and maturity has been crucial, and he continues to rapidly develop. Naturally, for such a talented youngster, the pace at which Gray is improving has caught the of many of Europe's elite, as well as England's set up, which he has been part of for many years now.

Gray has played for England at various youth levels, from the U-15 side all the way through to the U-20 setup - which is the side he has currently represented most recently, although he is also eligible for Scotland.

Despite the starlet's allegiance with England at international youth level, according to TEAMTalk, Scotland are hoping to secure his services for senior international football. They report that his father, Andy, who represented Scotland at senior international level on two occasions, has advised Gray not to rush his decision ahead of the upcoming international fixtures.

The Leeds youngster has many connections to Scotland, as his grandfather, Frank, has 32 Scotland caps while Eddie played for the Tartan Army on 12 occasions.

Archie Gray's Leeds career stats - as per Transfermarkt 14/03/2024 Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 40 0 2 Leeds United U-21 26 2 5 Leeds United U-18 11 2 0

Archie Gray's England future

Speaking in his England squad announcement press conference, Southgate namechecked the Leeds youngster alongside other Premier League stars.

He said: "There are some especially players with the Under 21s, especially in midfield, who are doing exceptionally well.

"The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Harvey Elliott, Rico [Lewis] was with us last time.

"Archie Gray at Leeds is doing very, very well."

The Yorkshire Evening Post's Joe Donnohue believes that there is a chance Gray is handed a step up from the England U-20 side to the U-21 team this time around, and it's seemingly unlikely that he will follow in the footsteps of his father, grandfather, and great uncle and play for Scotland, especially considering Southgate's comments, too.

Interestingly,it was initially reported that Liverpool hold an interest in signing the Leeds starlet. The Championship side were said to have placed a £40 million price tag on the future of the midfielder, as the club looks to fend off interest from the Premier League and abroad.

Meanwhile, Manchester City and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the player, as well as European giants Borussia Dortmund. The Whites' historic rivals Man United are another club thought to be keen.

Archie Gray should declare for England over Scotland

Despite the sheer number of talented youngsters as his competition in midfield, such as: Elliott, Mainoo, Alex Scott, Adam Wharton, Lewis Miley, and Jobe Bellingham over the coming years - it makes sense for Gray to continue on his current trajectory by receiving a full England call-up at some stage.

Premier League football will help in that regard, be that with his boyhood side by gaining promotion, or through a move to the top-flight if Leeds miss out at the end of the season.

To do what he's done at the age of 17/18 is remarkable, by starting so frequently across multiple positions for a side chasing automatic promotion. It's no wonder that Southgate has been impressed.