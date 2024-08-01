Highlights Leeds United may struggle to meet Norwich City's £20 million asking price for Gabriel Sara, turning to Dejan Ljubičić instead.

Reports suggest Leeds is searching for a No.8 midfielder to bolster options post-Summerville's exit and eye Ljubičić for this role.

Leeds could face financial barriers in securing Sara but seem set to make another offer for Ljubičić due to his value and experience.

Leeds United are in search of a midfielder but Norwich City's £20 million valuation of Gabriel Sara is likely to see them return with a second offer for 1. FC Köln's Dejan Ljubičić.

That's according to Graeme Bailey, who believes Norwich want around £20 million for their star man, and expects Daniel Farke's side to up their bid for the nine-cap Austrian international instead.

Prior to Crysencio Summerville's departure, according to reports in The Yorkshire Evening Post, Farke was said to be seeking another No.8 profile in central midfield, as well as full-back cover. That is assuming there are no further outgoings from Leeds after the Dutchman.

Recent reports in The Athletic have stated similar, with the Whites targeting the addition of another midfielder and right-back before the transfer window shuts. It's clear that midfield is an area where Leeds could inarguably use one more signing to bolster Farke’s options in the box-to-box role for the season ahead.

Leeds have identified both Sara and Ljubičić as targets. According to Corriere dello Sport [26/7 paper edition; page 31] (via MOT Leeds News), Leeds are admirers of the Brazilian and could look to strike an ambitious deal this summer.

To do that though, the Whites would probably need to sell more players than they have done this summer - potentially either Willy Gnonto or Georginio Rutter after Summerville.

Transfermarkt value the 25-year-old at around €18 million, whereas it has been claimed that the Canaries will not sell Sara for less than €20 million this summer. Bailey has confirmed that £20 million is the ballpark figure to secure his services.

Of course, that valuation may be a stumbling block for some of his suitors, but there will surely be clubs willing to meet that asking price. Leeds will instead return with a second offer for Ljubičić. Bailey said: “They really like this boy from Cologne. Yes, they are going back in for him.”

The first bid worth €4 million (£3.4 million) has been knocked by Köln, according to German outlet BILD. The 2. Bundesliga outfit’s managing director Christian Keller has stood firm on the offer from the Whites for the Austrian international's services.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee could convince Köln to accept a bid for the 26-year-old, but Leeds were deemed as likely to return with an improved offer. It is also understood that the German side are preparing a contract offer to try and tie down the player to a longer-term deal, but he is unlikely to agree to fresh terms, per Joe Donnohue of The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds' midfield issue

After departures of their own in Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Darko Gyabi, Marc Roca, Lewis Bate, and Jamie Shackleton this summer, Leeds are light in midfield areas.

They need more than just Joe Rothwell coming in on loan, despite his impressive performances in pre-season so far. They lack the required depth for another automatic promotion push, and Ljubičić ticks plenty of boxes for them, even though Sara would undoubtedly be the dream addition.

Dejan Ljubičić's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists SK Rapid Wien 131 8 10 SK Rapid Wien II 45 3 1 1. Wiener Neustädter SC 7 0 1 1. FC Köln 92 11 5 Austria 9 1 0

The sort of fee required is totally unrealistic for Leeds. Instead, a cheaper player in the last year of their deal like Ljubičić makes sense from a financial point of view. He will help to bring goals and assists, and plenty of top-flight experience as well.

Leeds are also lacking in peak-age players in their side, which Ljubičić would help to remedy. Given his contract situation, it is difficult to envisage many more offers are required to attain his services.