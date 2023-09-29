Highlights Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto will be out until after the next international break due to ankle surgery, which is a blow for the Whites.

Gnonto's absence creates an opportunity for Crysencio Summerville to prove himself and secure a spot in the starting lineup.

Summerville was linked with clubs like Burnley, Everton, Feyenoord, and Crystal Palace in the summer, and his performances could attract further interest in the January transfer window.

Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto has recently had ankle surgery, which will keep him out until after the next international break according to Daniel Farke who revealed this to the Whites' media team.

Considering how bad the injury could have been, the fact he could be back after the next international break is a plus considering the interval isn't too far away, but it's still a blow for the Whites who will want as many attacking options at their disposal as possible.

Gnonto may have only scored one league goal this term - but that's understandable considering the noise surrounding him during the transfer window and the fact he needs time to adapt to life in the Championship.

But when he does fully adapt, he could be a real weapon at this level and the fact he doesn't have the next three league games before the break to get up to speed with the division is a shame.

The 19-year-old would have loved the chance to steal the headlines against fellow recently-promoted side Southampton - and he would have seen the home games against Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City as opportunities to get himself on the scoresheet.

His absence will provide an opportunity to another player though - and Crysencio Summerville could end up being the man who benefits.

How could Wilfried Gnonto's absence benefit Crysencio Summerville?

Farke had plenty of wing options at his disposal, with Gnonto, Summerville, Dan James and Jaidon Anthony all available before the Italian sustained his ankle injury.

With these options in mind, it would have been difficult to see Summerville getting in the starting lineup all the time and that's a shame for the Dutchman, because he needs to play as much as possible if he wants to develop and fulfil his potential.

But with Gnonto no longer available, Summerville should use this opportunity to force his way into the first 11 and stay there with some exceptional performances.

If he can perform well, that will give Farke a big selection dilemma and you feel the ex-Norwich City boss is strong enough to leave a player of Gnonto's quality out of the first 11 if Summerville is performing well.

And if the latter can impress, that will increase interest in his signature ahead of the January transfer window.

Considering the Whites only generated a limited amount of revenue from player sales during the previous window, it wouldn't be a surprise if they did cash in on him.

Which clubs were linked with Crysencio Summerville in the summer?

The Dutchman was linked to plenty of clubs during the summer window, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that Premier League outfit Burnley had even made a bid for him.

That offer was reported to be in the region of £20m which is a sizeable amount for the winger - but the bid came late in the window and the Whites may have been worried about not being able to secure a replacement, having already seen Jack Harrison depart the club on loan.

It remains to be seen whether the Clarets want to go back in for him during the winter window.

Everton and Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord were also linked with a move for him along with Crystal Palace, who were described to be admirers by Mike McGrath.