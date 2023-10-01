Highlights Leeds United's bid for promotion to the Premier League has faced challenges, including recent defeats and injuries.

Willy Gnonto has been a key player for Leeds, providing energy and direct runs, despite only scoring one goal so far.

Gnonto's ankle injury may keep him out of action until November or December, but Leeds has quality options to fill in during his absence.

The Championship is a true phenomenon through its sheer unpredictability, and Leeds United have found that out for themselves more than most.

Daniel Farke's side headed into the 2023/24 campaign as almighty promotion favourites and it's far too premature to rule them out of that just yet, but they've faced more than a couple of wobbles in their early-season bid to return to the Premier League with immediate effect.

From going 2-0 down at half-time in their Elland Road opener at home to Cardiff City to losing away at Birmingham City the following weekend and then succumbing to a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of a horrendously-out-of-form Southampton side only yesterday, the second-tier has thrown some serious curveballs at the Whites.

They could face another one now, with a crucial update being revealed on the injury of Willy Gnonto.

How has Willy Gnonto performed for Leeds United this season?

To the surprise of very, very few, Gnonto has displayed his star quality in the Championship on numerous occasions after staying put despite seemingly-interminable speculation across the summer.

His only goal to date came in the 4-3 win at Ipswich Town last month, but his direct running and ball-carrying routinely provides Leeds with a fresh dimension of thrust and energy in the final-third, meaning you can't really downplay his impact on proceedings even if the goal return isn't eye-catching - it was a similar story last season, too.

However, his season faced a real blow during Leeds' stalemate draw away to Yorkshire rivals Hull City over a week ago, where he succumbed to a serious ankle injury while challenging Scott Twine.

Farke had initially confirmed that the Italian forward would be absent from action until the completion of this month's upcoming international break due to an operation, but it's now emerged that he could be out for much longer...

How long could Leeds United's Willy Gnonto be out injured for?

According to a report from Football Insider, the 19-year-old could now be sidelined until November or even, in the event of a worst-case scenario, early December.

That would ultimately keep him out for eight weeks, where he'd miss some pretty significant showdowns such as Leeds' daunting trip to Leicester City at the start of November, and then Yorkshire face-offs against Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough.

It'll be a blow, make no mistake about that.

He's one of the most dangerous attackers in the league on his day, and Leeds really did fight tooth and nail to keep hold of him this summer.

But Leeds do have quality options waiting in the wings for this type of scenario, something that should reassure Whites supporters as many of their divisional rivals lack any real strength in depth.

Crycensio Summerville is a top operator at this level and the same can be said for Jaidon Anthony, who has found game-time somewhat hard to come by since arriving from Bournemouth on a deadline day loan deal but could now go on to see a vast increase in minutes.