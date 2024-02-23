Highlights If Leeds get promoted, Wilfried Gnonto likely to stay; potential big-money move if not.

Gnonto's recent form crucial to Leeds' promotion push; scoring streak impressive.

Sevilla rumored to be interested in Gnonto; under contract until 2027 with Leeds United.

Former Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Wilfried Gnonto will remain at Elland Road if they win promotion, otherwise a big-money switch is on the cards.

Wilfried Gnonto transfer latest

The Italian international was one of the few positive performers for the Whites as they were relegated from the Premier League last season. Therefore, there was plenty of speculation surrounding Gnonto’s future in the summer.

However, despite the winger wanting to leave, and even handing in a transfer request, he remained with Leeds, and has now started to rediscover his best form.

Wilfried Gnonto key to Leeds’ promotion push

The 20-year-old has scored five goals in his last five games ahead of the crucial clash against Leicester City on Friday night, where he is expected to start on the right flank once more.

So, the only focus for Gnonto and the team is winning promotion this season, but his importance to boss Daniel Farke hasn’t prevented more transfer talk in recent days.

It’s been claimed that Sevilla are weighing up a move for the forward in the summer window, with Victor Orta, who played a part in bringing Gnonto to Yorkshire, now a key transfer figure at the Spanish side.

Carlton Palmer: Gnonto and Leeds falling back in love

Of course, a lot can change between now and the summer window opening, with a potential promotion likely to be a decisive factor in Gnonto’s future.

And, speaking to FLW, Palmer discussed how Gnonto appears to be enjoying his football right now, so a summer move will only happen if Leeds don’t go up, and even then it must be for a significant sum.

He said: “Gnonto is under contract with Leeds United until the summer of 2027. He’s back in the side and playing well at the moment, Leeds are flying, they’re second in the league, with a real chance of automatic promotion.

“I would think that should they get promoted, and they’ve got a very, very good chance, Gnonto would want to stay at Leeds United. The supporters have fallen back in love with him, and it looks like he’s playing with a smile on his face, but there’s a lot of clubs interested in him.

Related Leeds United v Leicester City: Latest team news, TV/Live Stream, tickets, kick-off time Ahead of one of the most exciting Championship games of the campaign, we have all the information you need to know.

“Should Leeds not get promoted they would be looking for the type of money that Everton were prepared to pay for him, around £25m. But, if Leeds go up, they will want to keep him. If he should cause issues again like he did before, then I’m sure Daniel Farke will not allow that to disrupt his squad.”

Leeds United’s summer plans

It’s going to be a massive summer for the Whites, whether they win promotion to the Premier League or not, as there are plenty of players out on loan, and decisions will be made about the current squad.

With Gnonto, there’s strong talk that he will agree to a new deal, which indicates how happy he is at Leeds right now, so you would expect him to continue to be a key player if they do go up.

But, another year in the Championship is unlikely for the player given his talent, so it’s something to monitor once Leeds know what league they’ll be playing in next season.