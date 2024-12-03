A new update has emerged over the future of on-loan Leeds United winger Jack Harrison, who is currently in the midst of his second season-long spell at Premier League side Everton from Daniel Farke's side.

Harrison first joined the Whites from Manchester City for the 2018/2019 campaign, and his Elland Road switch was made permanent in 2021 after three successive seasons on loan, during which time he helped the club reach the top-flight and consolidate themselves under Marcelo Bielsa.

The wide man was a part of the Leeds side that was relegated back to the second-tier in 2023, and so made the move to the Toffees last summer, before going on to feature 29 times in the Premier League last season.

Harrison rejoined Everton on loan in June after a decent first spell, and while he has struggled to force his way into Sean Dyche's starting eleven this term, new reports suggest that he does look set to remain at Goodison Park for the duration of the season.

Clarification issued over Jack Harrison's Everton future

Harrison was an important part of Sean Dyche's squad last term as Everton avoided relegation with ease, but his fortunes have been a lot more mixed so far this season, yet there are seemingly no plans for him to return to Leeds in the short-term with the January window set to open soon.

According to a fresh update from TEAMtalk's Everton correspondent Harry Watkinson, via X, the Toffees have no plans to terminate Harrison’s loan in January, despite recent rumours over a possible return to Elland Road in the new year.

Harrison has been largely restricted to substitute appearances in the Premier League in recent weeks, but Watkinson claims that the club have no intention of allowing him to leave anytime soon, due to the small size of Dyche's squad.

Jack Harrison has no future at Leeds after troublesome exit

This news will be music to the ears of former England youth international Harrison, as a possible return to Leeds is something that he will not want to happen, due to the nature of his departure last year.

The 28-year-old was once a fan-favourite at Elland Road, after playing such a key part in their long-awaited promotion to the Premier League and subsequent success in the top-flight, but his bridges are burned with Whites fans after he was quick to jump ship following relegation despite signing a new deal, and his mother publicly admitted that she hoped his loan deal at Everton would be made permanent.

Jack Harrison's Leeds career record (transfermarkt) Appearances 206 Goals 34 Assists 32 Honours Championship winner: 2019/20

He has not played for the club at all since they returned to the Championship, despite that five-year deal being penned last year, and so the club have moved on now, with the likes of Willy Gnonto, Dan James, Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani all featuring out wide for Daniel Farke in their promotion push.

Harrison's main focus now will be on his campaign at Goodison Park, where Everton will look to stay in the Premier League under Sean Dyche, but what will happen regarding his future after the end of the season still remains to be seen.