Leeds United are not expected to complete the signing of Adam Armstrong from Southampton ahead of the 11pm deadline tonight.

The Whites have enjoyed a brilliant campaign so far, with Daniel Farke’s side currently top of the Championship table and five points clear of third place in the battle for automatic promotion.

Championship Table (as of 3/2/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 30 41 63 2 Sheffield United 30 20 61 3 Burnley 30 27 58 4 Sunderland 29 18 55

Despite their excellent form, Leeds were believed to be in the market for a new attacking player if the right option became available, and it had been claimed that they were targeting Southampton’s Adam Armstrong.

Adam Armstrong to Leeds United transfer latest

However, in a fresh update, Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth has revealed that Armstrong is not in line to join Leeds before the 11pm deadline.

“As things stand Leeds United won't be signing Adam Armstrong. Still looking like a quiet deadline day.”

The 27-year-old has been prolific over the years in the Championship for Blackburn and Southampton.

He managed 24 goals for Saints in the previous campaign, which included scoring the play-off final winner against Leeds at Wembley last May.

But, Armstrong has struggled to replicate that form in the top-flight, having found the net just twice this season, with Southampton seemingly nailed on for relegation.

Leeds United don’t need to panic ahead of transfer deadline

There’s no denying that Amstrong would’ve been a superb addition for Leeds - or any other Championship side for that matter.

The ex-Newcastle United youngster has proven time and time again that he guarantees goals in the second tier, and he could’ve flourished in a Leeds side that are the best in the league when it comes to creating chances.

But, it’s hard to say that this is a massive blow for Leeds, because Farke has a range of exciting attacking players at his disposal.

The 7-0 hammering of Cardiff was proof of how devastating Leeds can be in the final third, and they have now scored 60 times in 30 games, which is comfortably better than anyone else in the Championship.

So, this window has been about adding quality rather than quantity, and if Farke has to keep the squad as it is, he will still believe that he has more than enough in the group to secure a top two finish.

Of course, the recruitment team will be active up until the very last minute, but Leeds have the luxury of going into the deadline with a squad that has enough depth and class in all areas of the pitch.

Leeds are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to take on Coventry City.