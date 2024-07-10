Decisions on the future of Max Wober and Rasmus Kristensen are yet to have been made by Leeds United.

That is according to a report from Leeds Live, who claim that the Whites still aren't sure what they are going to do with the returning loanees.

Wober and Kristensen, who are expected to reunite with Daniel Farke's squad soon following their respective countries' exits from Euro 2024, were both away from Elland Road last season, after initially looking to be part of the German's plans.

The Austrian central defender went to Borussia Mönchengladbach and the Danish full-back went over to AS Roma.

Leeds Live have said that both players were initially committed to staying with the team following its relegation to the Championship, but they went back on what they had said and were promptly moved on.

American creative midfielder Brenden Aaronson - another signing of the Jesse Marsch era - also left Elland Road for a year away last summer, but he is now set to be back in the fold for the 2024/25 campaign.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were keen on bringing Wober back to Germany, following the Euros which were being held in the Bavarian land, but reports suggest that Leeds' price demands were too high for them.

Unlike their German counterparts, Roma haven't been considering making a return move for their former Leeds loanee, according to Football Insider.

In the midst of this year's European championships, the 26-year-old spoke on his Elland Road future.

"At the moment there is total radio silence on both sides," said Wober, via Leeds Live.

"I learned from Leeds that there will be talks when the European Championship is over. They want me to concentrate on Austria for the time being.

"In Gladbach, I said goodbye to everyone and thanked them for the cool year. So far, I haven’t heard anything about it."

Max Wober's 23/24 Bundesliga stats Apps 25 Starts 24 Goals 2 Assists 3 Tackles and interceptions per game 4.1 Duels won per game 4.7 (58%) Average match rating 7/10 Stats taken from Sofascore

Max Wober and Rasmus Kristensen would not be the most high-profile potential Leeds United departures to come

The most likely departure from Elland Road this summer is Crysencio Summerville. He and Archie Gray were the main contenders at the start of the summer, but, now that the teenager is gone, Summerville will likely be the one that Leeds receive the most calls about.

Had they have been able to find a suitable offer for the 22-year-old before Gray left to go to Tottenham Hotspur, The Athletic reported that they might not have had to sell their young midfielder.

While the club aren't actively looking to offload the reigning Championship Player of the Season, or his Italian teammate Wilfried Gnonto, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post, there is interest from the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United in the Dutch winger.

Leeds United keeping Max Wober and Rasmus Kristensen may make sense temporarily

The one glaring area of weakness in Farke's squad is at the back. The lack of depth is a real concern, even with the permanent return of Joe Rodon, who was essentially included as part of the Gray to Spurs transfer.

The 18-year-old played much of the season out of position, at right-back. They also no longer have the option of Luke Ayling in this position, which is an area of the pitch that suits the Dane.

Kristensen can also cover on the other flank, as can Wober, where options are equally as short.

The centre of the defensive unit, where the Austrian is more naturally suited, isn't much stronger, even with the Welshman back at Elland Road.

His compatriot, Ethan Ampadu, is needed in midfield at times, and someone like Pascal Struijk doesn't have the best fitness record as seen last season.

While the returning pair may be players that Farke and others don't see as long-term necessary assets, purely for having more bodies, it might be worth letting them stay for a bit, until they can get the right cover to replace them.