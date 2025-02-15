Leeds United will attempt to explore the possibility of signing Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent basis in the summer.

The Israeli frontman has enjoyed a fine season so far on loan at the Whites, who have been so impressed by his performances, that they are keen on keeping him at Elland Road beyond the end of his current loan deal.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds will open talks with Spurs during the summer window, however, they may have to sell Willy Gnonto in the process, in order to facilitate a potential deal for Solomon.

Gnonto has been the subject of plenty of interest in the past, with Premier League outfit Everton having pushed to sign him back in 2023.

Leeds United want to keep Manor Solomon permanently

Given the form that Solomon has been in of late, it really is no surprise that Leeds want to keep him at Elland Road beyond the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has played a huge part in Leeds’ success in recent weeks, having notched five goals and six assists in Leeds’ last 11 games.

Manor Solomon Championship stats 24/25 (as per Fotmob) Apps 25 Starts 16 Goals 7 Assists 7

The forward became one of Ange Postecoglou’s first signings when he made the move to join Spurs in 2023, but his time in North London has been badly hampered by injuries, hence why he was made available to go out on loan last summer.

Solomon has become a central part of Daniel Farke’s plans which, in turn, has pushed the likes of Gnonto further down the pecking order.

TEAMtalk reports that Leeds are extremely keen on keeping Solomon long-term and plan to hold talks in the summer as they do not have an option to buy as part of his loan deal but they may have to show Gnonto the door if they are to get a deal over the line.

Leeds United may have to sell Gnonto to bring in Solomon

Despite Leeds preparing for a likely return to the Premier League, it is thought that the sale of the Italian winger cannot be ruled out.

Gnonto is believed to be unhappy at having to play second fiddle to the likes of Solomon and Dan James at the Championship table-toppers and would be happy to move on if a suitable offer were to come in.

Back in 2023, Gnonto submitted a formal request to leave the club amid transfer interest from Everton, but the Toffees failed to make an offer that was high enough to meet Leeds’ valuation of the attacker.

Although Gnonto is understood to be happy with the direction that Leeds are heading in and the way the club is progressing, his lack of consistent starts leaves the possibility of him departing the club open, should an acceptable offer come in.

Everton remain a big fan of the Italian, and reportedly have him shortlisted alongside West Brom’s Tom Fellows, however, David Moyes’ side could also face competition from both La Liga and Serie A outfits for Gnonto.

It remains to be seen exactly what the make-up of Leeds’ wide ranks will look like next season, but if a deal can be struck for Solomon, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see Gnonto move on to a new challenge.