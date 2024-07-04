Highlights Glen Kamara close to agreeing personal terms with Rennes, but clubs haven't agreed on a fee.

Leeds United needs to replace Kamara if he departs, possibly using additional funds to improve the squad.

Leeds United's summer transfer plans involve freshening up the group for automatic promotion next season.

Leeds United’s Glen Kamara is close to agreeing personal terms with Rennes, although the two clubs still haven’t agreed a fee for the midfielder.

The Whites signed the Finland international from Rangers last summer, and he went on to enjoy a positive first year at Elland Road, even if it ended in disappointment as the side lost the play-off final.

Kamara featured in 40 games for Daniel Farke’s side, with the 28-year-old bringing a balance and physicality to the middle of the park, which helped Leeds go on a brilliant run that put them in contention to win automatic promotion before they just fell short.

Glen Kamara's Leeds United's 23/24 Championship Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 40 - 3 2 -

Rennes keen on Glen Kamara

It appears such form caught the eye, as it has been reported that Rennes are looking to sign Kamara in the window, as they seek to bolster their options in midfield.

Despite claims that Leeds do not want to sell Kamara, media outlet Ouest France has stated that the player is close to agreeing personal terms with Rennes.

It’s becoming increasingly common within the game for clubs and agents to discuss a potential salary whilst talks take place over an agreement, so there’s no indication that Kamara or Rennes have done anything wrong here.

However, even if Kamara’s representatives do agree on a salary with the Ligue 1 outfit, it won’t change Leeds’ stance in negotiations.

Leeds United’s midfield situation

Farke will surely push to keep Kamara at Elland Road, as if he did depart it would leave the side short in central midfield.

Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu are both very good players in the Championship, but the latter spent the final few months in defence after Pascal Struijk’s injury.

Meanwhile, Archie Gray was someone else Farke could call on in that position, but he has now joined Spurs in a big-money deal.

So, Kamara would need to be replaced, and you could argue that Leeds will need to be in the market for a midfielder anyway.

We know that every player has their price though, and if Kamara is keen on departing, it may make sense for the Yorkshire side to agree to a sale, get some additional funds in, and allow Farke to use them to improve the squad.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

In the bigger picture, it’s shaping up to be a hectic few weeks for Leeds as we count down until the Championship starts, with Farke’s men beginning with a home fixture against Portsmouth on August 10.

The sale of Gray has eased any major PSR concerns, but that doesn’t mean further departures won’t follow.

There are players returning from loans last season that face uncertain futures, whilst the likes of Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto will all attract interest.

That’s without looking at incomings, with the boss certain to want to freshen up the group as he looks to build a team that can win automatic promotion next season.

With a lot of business likely to take place, it will be intriguing to see what XI takes to the pitch against Pompey, and whether Kamara is involved.