Highlights Everton plan to kick off Jack Harrison talks with Leeds after the Championship play-off final.

Harrison reportedly wants to remain at Goodison Park this summer.

Harrison spent 2023/24 on loan at Everton, but the deal did not include an option to buy.ff

Everton are set to discuss a permanent deal to sign Jack Harrison from Leeds United this summer.

That is according to the latest news on the player's future via Football Insider.

It is claimed that the Toffees will kick-off talks with Leeds over a deal as soon as the latter's play-off fate is sealed and they know whether or not they will be playing in the Championship or Premier League next season.

Jack Harrison latest news

Interestingly, regardless of which division the club are in, it appears that supporters of Leeds may have seen the last of Harrison.

As per Football Insider, the 27-year-old wants to stay at Goodison Park and remain an Everton player, with the outlet claiming that it is therefore unlikely he plays for Leeds again, whether or not they are successful against Southampton in the play-off final later this month.

When Everton signed Harrison on a season-long loan from freshly-relegated Leeds last summer, the deal is not thought to have included an option for them to make the deal permanent, hence fresh negotiations must take place.

Everton club statement on Harrrison

The above update comes just days after Everton released a statement which included some information on Harrison's future at the club..

In that statement, Everton director of football Kevn Thelwell said, via Everton FC: “We also thank Arnaut and Jack for their roles in the progress made by our Men’s Senior Team this season under Sean and his coaching staff."

"We will continue discussions with Leeds regarding Jack’s future in the coming weeks.”

Previously, Everton boss Sean Dyche has also not ruled out a permanent move for the player, telling the media recently, via Liverpool World: “We will wait and see [what happens with Harrison]."

"The first thing was making sure we were safe, then once we were safe we could re-evaluate the internal truth with the financial side of what we can do, so that will be an ongoing process.

“He has done very well. His tactical understanding is excellent, in two roles really, wide or in the number 10 spot.

“His work ethic is excellent too. I still think there is more with his talent because he is very talented – we see it in training and I have spoken to him about unlocking that.

“Over the season I think he has done very well for us and been a consistent performer.”

Leeds in control of Harrison's fate

If Leeds are successful in their play-off final against Southampton, it will be up to Everton to present them with a favourable deal should they want to sign Harrison permanently.

Indeed, Leeds are in quite a strong position in this regard, given the length of Harrison's contract.

Were it to expire next summer, for example, Everton would be in a great position to take advantage, but it does not run out until the summer of 2028.

That leaves four years left this summer, and ultimately means that the player's future is fully at the discretion of Leeds United, regardless of reportedly wanting to join Everton permanently.