AS Roma expect to sign Diego Llorente from Leeds United in "the coming weeks", according to Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo.

The Spaniard spent last season on loan with the Serie A giants and the report indicated he will make the move to the Stadio Olimpico permanently this summer.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Llorente's agent Fali Ramadani sat down for talks with Roma's sporting director Florent Ghisolfi and CEO Lina Souloukou on Tuesday, with the trio expecting "white smoke" over the deal once the transfer window opens.

The Giallorossi's pursuit of the Spain international has been a topsy-turvy affair so far, with conflicting reports over Roma's plans emerging over the past month.

Diego Llorente transfer latest

In May, Italian outlet Il Messaggero claimed that the centre-back had played enough games for the Giallorossi to trigger a clause that will make his loan move to the Stadio Olimpico permanent, while Il Tempo suggested the defender had made clear his desire to return to Roma.

Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport reported last week that Leeds' failure to secure promotion to the Premier League could see Roma sign Llorente via a new loan deal or buy him for €3.5m (£3m) with a deferred payment, less than the previously reported €5m from earlier in the season.

But on Monday, Corriere dello Sport suggested Roma were having second thoughts over signing Llorente and were considering bringing Marash Kumbulla back from Sassuolo, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

Diego Llorente's 2023-24 AS Roma stats, per Transfermarkt.com Competition Games Goals Assists Cards Y/R Serie A 30 1 1 5/- Europa League 11 - 1 1/- Coppa Italia 1 - - 1/-

The Albania international was sidelined until late December with an ACL injury and started just three of his seven appearances for Sassuolo after joining them on loan in January.

Were the 24-year-old to return to the Stadio Olimpico, he would be Roma's fourth centre-back in the pecking order next season, behind Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka, and Chris Smalling.

The report suggested that would leave no room for Llorente, who made 42 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side last term.

Diego Llorente wants Roma stay

But, according to Quotidiano Sportivo, the 30-year-old is determined to remain at the Stadio Olimpico and Roma appear to have changed their stance to grant him his wish. The report also noted a clause that would mean Roma have an obligation to buy the player was not triggered.

Llorente has played 59 games in all competitions for the Whites and was a mainstay of their defence during the 2021-22 Premier League season under Marcelo Bielsa, making 28 appearances.

But he lost his place in the starting XI after Jesse Marsch and joined Roma on loan in January 2023, helping the Giallorossi to reach the Europa League final four months later.

Leeds' relegation at the end of the season meant Llorente, who won the last of his 10 caps for Spain back in 2022, prolonged his sojourn in the Eternal City alongside fellow Whites loanee Rasmus Kristensen, who is set to return to Elland Road, according to Football Insider.

With Leeds looking to raise funds to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules and a major squad overhaul, selling the Spaniard, who is not in Daniel Farke's summer, would make perfect sense.