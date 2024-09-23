Leeds United are looking to secure Dan James on a new deal after he entered the final two years of his contract at Elland Road.

The winger joined the Whites in the summer of 2021, signing a five-year deal with the Yorkshire outfit, who were a Premier League club at the time.

Since then, James has gone on to make almost 100 appearances for the club, and he was a key player under Daniel Farke last season as they finished third on 90 points.

He remains an important figure now, although injury has meant the Welsh international has missed the past few games.

Nevertheless, he is clearly part of Leeds’ long-term plans, and Football Insider has revealed that the club are ‘keen’ to reach a new agreement with the 26-year-old.

Dan James new contract makes sense for Leeds United

Even though he scored 13 goals last season, it sometimes felt that James was overshadowed by the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.

However, that is an excellent return for a wide man, and Farke certainly appreciates what James brings to the team.

It’s not just his goals either, as the former Man Utd man is a willing worker, and his speed ensures they have a threat on the break.

Of course, a new deal is also about protecting his value, and the update explains that Leeds would have to consider a sale in the summer if they didn’t agree a new deal with James.

No club wants to be in a position where they let a first-team player run his contract down, so the Whites are reaching a critical point, as in the next two windows, you either have to cash in or agree to a new contract.

Given his contribution on the pitch, it makes total sense that Leeds would want to keep James, and even if they win promotion, he has still shown he can be a very useful squad player in the Premier League.

Plus, at 26, James is approaching his peak years, so there won’t be any fears of his standards dropping dramatically over the next few years.

Dan James will be enjoying his time at Leeds United

From the perspective of the player, you would imagine he is pleased with how things are going for him at Leeds.

Obviously, like the rest of the squad, he will want to be playing in the top-flight, but it’s clear that Leeds are a club with ambitions of reaching that level.

Then, as outlined above, he has a coach that trusts him, and he gets game time when he is fit and available.

So, it’s hard to think that he would actively be looking to leave, and if the financial terms are right, this should be relatively straightforward for all parties.

Dan James will have a big role to play in Leeds United’s promotion push

In the short-term, the only focus for James will be to get back to full fitness, and to then play his part in what Leeds expect to be a promotion push this season.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 West Brom 6 8 16 2 Sunderland 6 9 15 3 Burnley 6 9 13 4 Blackburn 6 6 12 5 Sheffield United 6 6 12 6 Leeds 6 5 11

Despite the noise surrounding Farke at times, the side is in a play-off place, and they will firmly believe a top two finish is possible.

Leeds are back in action this weekend when they host Coventry City.