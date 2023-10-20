Highlights Leeds United's wealth of attacking talent has propelled them towards their goal of promotion, but it has also created a difficult situation for players outside of the first team.

The return of Wilfried Gnonto adds to the already intense competition for places in the wide positions, with Crysencio Summerville and Dan James being the preferred options.

Ian Poveda has struggled for game time and a loan move to another Championship club could be the best next step for his development and to assess his potential at this level.

Leeds United’s wealth of quality across the pitch has been advantageous to their promotion bid but has come to the detriment of those outside of the first-team sphere.

Leeds, despite a wealth of summer exits, boasts one of the best attacking arsenals in the division while the array of talent at their disposal will be pivotal in their aims of an instant Premier League return.

Daniel Farke’s side, meanwhile, will be determined to ensure consistent results are delivered if they are to realise such objectives, with back-to-back wins against Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City injecting them into the play-off equation.

While boasting one of the best defensive returns in the division, a surprise response to last season’s defensive frailties, the new-look frontline has risen to the occasion in past weeks, scoring three or more goals against Ipswich Town, Millwall and Watford.

The level and quality of offensive depth is something to be admired and likely envied by most of their Championship counterparts with the return of a certain young superstar another encouraging sign for their latest set of fixtures post-international break.

However, it is not all sunshine and rainbows for everyone in Leeds colours with the German boss handed the impossible task of leaving talented personnel out of the picture.

How will the return of Wilfried Gnonto affect Daniel Farke’s plans?

Wilfried Gnonto returned to team training this week with the Italian youngster back in the mix for Leeds, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, after not featuring since Leeds' bore draw against Hull City on September 20.

Fellow first teamers Jamie Shackleton, Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas have all returned to training with the later two partly integrated after long-term layoffs.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

While the return of their star forward is nothing but good news for those of a Leeds persuasion, competition for places out wide has just got that little bit more intense.

In Gnonto's absence, Crysencio Summerville and Dan James have been the go-to winger pairing for the German boss with Jaidon Anthony often the first point of call from off the bench.

The return of Shackleton, meanwhile, takes the total number of competent options to six with Ian Poveda concluding the attacking frontline options - the latter, however, has struggled for game time even in the absence of Shackleton and Gnonto, suggesting it will be a difficult few months for the attacking midfielder as he attempts to fight his way up the star-studded pecking order.

What should be Ian Poveda's next step?

While a talented player in his own right, Poveda has been a victim of Leeds' extensive quality in the forward areas while naturally one, or if not more, have to miss out on the action.

While his technical prowess and versatility, allowing him to play in both central and wide attacking roles behind the main striker, the 23-year-old has been limited to the impact sub role for the duration of the campaign while even the absence of two competitors has not increased Championship minutes - playing just 17 minutes, according to FBref, since Gnonto's injury and featuring in just two of the four available fixtures.

The Manchester City academy graduate arrived in 2020, playing four times in the Whites' Championship title victory, before moving to Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan the following term, playing 10 times in an injury-riddled campaign.

The former England youth international returned to the second tier last season with Blackpool, scoring twice in 24 appearances as the Tangerines suffered relegation - a disappointing conclusion to otherwise his longest stretch of senior minutes in his career.

Ultimately, another EFL loan is the logical next step for all parties. At 23, there is little benefit of giving Poveda, at best, sporadic minutes off the bench and cup appearances if he is to develop and realise his potential.

While for Leeds depth is key, the level of which they possess in the wide areas means an opportunity in the Championship elsewhere for Poveda will only benefit the player and club in the long-term, a chance to see if the attacking playmaker has what it takes at this level and see where his future lies, irrespective of Leeds' promotion hopes.