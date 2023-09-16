Highlights Wilfried Gnonto stayed at Leeds United despite attracting transfer interest, but there were complications along the way.

Everton are still interested in Gnonto and may have the financial means to make a deal due to new ownership.

Leeds are focused on extending Gnonto's contract and he is determined to help the club achieve promotion, making a January departure unlikely unless their promotion bid falters.

It's a real shock to see that Wilfried Gnonto has remained at Elland Road beyond the conclusion of the 2023/24 summer transfer window.

Of course, the Italian international provided rare and much-welcomed vestiges of positivity for Leeds United supporters in a bleak campaign that saw them relegated from the top-flight, and it was no surprise to see him attract plenty of transfer interest.

Gnonto eventually stayed put, but that was not without plenty of hiccups.

The 19-year-old notoriously ruled himself out of contention last month after being given the ultimatum that a summer sale was off the cards, subsequently being temporarily banished from first-team activity by Daniel Farke.

Thankfully for Leeds, the situation has since been ironed out and, for now at least, Gnonto appears set to play a pivotal role in the club's bid to achieve Premier League promotion, but speculation has returned once again.

Everton's latest transfer interest in Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto

According to a report from Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Everton have maintained their interest in Gnonto's services despite failing with various approaches during the summer, and are now plotting fresh talks.

The Toffees have recruited at the top-end of the pitch, but that investment is yet to pay dividends as they sit eighteenth at the time of writing, scoring just twice and losing three of their opening four matches.

Interestingly, however, new ownership is on the way after Fahrad Moshiri agreed to sell his 94% stake in the Merseyside outfit to American investment fund 777 Partners, bringing his controversial time at Goodison Park to an end.

Understandably, that will concern Leeds as Everton may just receive the requisite cash windfall to broker a deal in due course.

However, the report adds that Gnonto is now firmly focused on helping Leeds to escape the Championship as quickly as possible, while the club are believed to be exploring the possibility of extending his contract - which still runs for another four years - in order to fend off interested parties.

It is stated that Everton are not the only club monitoring the prospect beyond the transfer window, with many undisclosed sides from both the Premier League and the European mainland also reportedly keen.

Will Wilfried Gnonto leave Leeds United this season?

While Leeds will no doubt sweat as suitors circle, it doesn't seem as though Gnonto will seek pastures new unless Leeds' promotion bid really falters.

He is a player who both craves and has the ability to play at the top of the English footballing pyramid, so you can imagine that if Leeds are nowhere near promotion contention come January then the likelihood of Gnonto staying will lessen.

But in all honesty, that probably won't be the case.

Plenty swings in Leeds' favour to suggest that they will recover from a slow start to life before long and truly take off, and it would not make much sense for Gnonto to leave in January if they are well in the promotion pack- particularly not to a side that could well be in a league below them next term, either.

And Leeds also made their strong stance clear over the summer. They stood firm and stuck to their guns even when the player himself was downing tools, so it would take some doing to convince them to part ways.