Leeds United are set on keeping Archie Gray beyond the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Whites are putting their foot down over the future of the 17-year-old.

Gray has emerged as a bright, young talent from the Leeds academy system this campaign, becoming an important part of Daniel Farke’s first team plans.

The teenager has impressed many, with his performances catching the attention of a number of clubs heading into the winter market.

But the Championship side intend to make their stance clear that the midfielder is going nowhere midway through the season.

Who is interested in Archie Gray?

It was initially reported that Liverpool have an interest in the youngster, with the Daily Mail claiming that Leeds were anticipating an offer worth up to £40 million from the Reds.

Crystal Palace and Everton were also mentioned as possible suitors for the club’s academy graduate.

German giants Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with an interest in the 17-year-old, with the Bundesliga outfit previously signing the likes of Jude Bellingham from the Championship.

It has been reported that Leeds are willing to open contract negotiations with Gray in a bid to convince him to remain at Elland Road for the long-term. However, no agreement has yet been reached but there are no immediate concerns over his short-term future with the club, as the club can extend his contract when he turns 18.

Gray has featured 15 times in the Championship so far this season, including 13 starts, having emerged as a key part of Farke’s first team squad at Elland Road.

The youngster will be hoping to play an important role in helping Leeds gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Given Leeds are adamant that the midfielder is not for sale in January, the club’s promotion challenge may play a determining role in his future by the time the summer transfer window rolls around at the end of the campaign.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

The Whites are currently third in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Three wins in a row prior to the November international break helped to close the gap to the top two sides, with a 1-0 victory over leaders Leicester City included in that run.

Victory in Friday night’s clash against Rotherham United this evening could put further pressure on the top two, who don’t play again until Saturday.

A win over the Millers would bring Leeds to within five points of the automatic promotion places, having previously been 14 behind.

Should Leeds United do what they can to keep Archie Gray?

A price tag of over £40 million was never likely to bring in any concrete offers anywhere near that figure.

While Gray has performed well, and there are plenty of reasons for supporters to be excited by his potential, it is still far too soon for him to be thinking about a big money move to the Premier League.

The midfielder needs to continue his development under Farke, with the experience he is gaining in the Championship being extremely valuable for his career.

Leeds should be doing what they can to tie him down to a longer contract, as it is clear that more concrete interest will come down the line if he can continue to progress at this rate.