Leeds United forward set for 2020/21 move

Kun Temenuzhkov is departing Leeds United ahead of the 2020/21 season, with the striker in line to join Real Union in Segunda Division B on a season-long loan.

Leeds are preparing for a return to the Premier League next season after Marcelo Bielsa guided the Whites to promotion and the Championship title in emphatic fashion last month.

For Temenuzhkov, he wasn’t involved at all over the course of Leeds’ title-winning season, with Bielsa leaning on other youngsters in his squad to bolster the numbers available to him on matchday.

According to Graham Smyth at the Yorkshire Evening Post, the 20-year-old Bulgarian is now heading out on loan to Segunda Division B, where he will link up with Real Union on a season-long loan.

Leeds United's Kun Temenuzhkov has joined Segunda Division B side Real Union on a season-long loan deal.#lufc — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) August 5, 2020

At this moment in time, Temenuzhkov has only featured for the first-team at Leeds once, with the forward stepping off the bench in an FA Cup defat to Queens Park Rangers in January 2019.

The bulk of his games have come in the club’s youth teams, with the Bulgarian forced to watch the likes of Jordan Stevens, Mateusz Bogusz and even Ian Poveda, a January addition from Man City, progress past him to earn Championship minutes during the run-in.

The Verdict

This looks like a sensible move for Leeds to be making.

Temenuzhkov wasn’t playing in the Championship and that’s likely to continue when the club return to the Premier League next season.

A move to Real Union doesn’t give the 20-year-old the chance to prove himself in England, but he should get a full season under his belt, which isn’t a bad thing.

