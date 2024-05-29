Highlights Leeds United are interested in Fortuna Dusseldorf's Ao Tanaka, a standout midfielder attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

Tanaka's impressive stats and potential contract situation make him a valuable target for the Yorkshire outfit this summer.

Despite competition from other clubs, Leeds could offer the Japanese star substantial game time.

Leeds United look set to reignite their interest in Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka, according to reports in Japan.

Sports outlet Hochi have claimed that the 25-year-old has several admirers from clubs across Europe ahead of the next campaign, with Daniel Farke’s side said to be one of the interested parties.

Premier League side Everton are also rumoured to be in the mix, as well as Bundesliga duo VFB Stuttgart and reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen.

The Japanese international was said to be gaining interest from the Elland Road outfit last summer, with the Yorkshire outfit apparently tabling a bid that was promptly rejected.

Leeds United set to reignite interest in Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka

Tanaka made the move to the German side in 2021, and has since gone on to play a crucial part in their side, having played over 80 times for the club over the past three seasons.

With eight goals in 26 appearances for his national side, Tanaka has proven he is capable of performing on the highest stage, and claimed an injury time goal in the 4-1 demolition of Germany last September.

Ten goal contributions for Dusseldorf from midfield highlight his contribution towards his team’s attacking output; although he was normally deployed in a deeper role during the season.

Tanaka was subject to interest from Leeds this time last year, before the club made moves to sign Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev to bolster the ranks in midfield.

And although Farke has plenty of midfield options at his disposal as it stands, the potential departure of Archie Gray could lead to reinforcements being needed, with the young academy graduate thriving both at fullback and in the centre of the park.

Ao Tanaka Fortuna Dusseldorf 2.Bundesliga stats Appearances 81 Starts 63 Goals 9 Assists 5 As of May 29th, 2024, Source: FBRef

The teenager is said to be the subject of much interest from German giants Bayern Munich as it stands, and any move could leave a hole to be filled in the shape of Tanaka this summer.

Ao Tanaka Fortuna Dusseldorf contract information amid Leeds United interest

Tanaka initially joined Dusseldorf on loan from Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale in the summer of 2021, before making the deal permanent a year later.

The midfielder signed a three-year deal with the club upon his arrival, meaning he is about to enter the final 12 months of his current contract; a fact that will entice United into making another summer move for the midfielder.

Having lost out in the Bundesliga playoffs recently, Fortuna are facing another season in the German second tier, and a player with Tanaka’s talent is more than likely going to be playing their football at a higher level in the next campaign.

United will have to fend off plenty of competitors for the Japanese star’s signature though, with Leverkusen’s recent Bundesliga success surely putting them in pole position for any summer transfer, while Everton can offer Premier League football.

One thing he would be given at Elland Road though is plenty of game time, with the Japanese international giving the Yorkshire outfit another dimension if he were to join, with his goalscoring ability and tendency to command a game from the engine room something lacking in Leeds’ plans of late.