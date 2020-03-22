Leeds United forced to wait on latest academy development

Leeds United’s have been forced to wait for the club’s academy to gain Category A status with recent events postponing audits.

With everything going well on the football field this term for Leeds in the Championship, the club seemingly also harboured ambitions of attaining Category A status for their academy setup.

However, confirmation of a delay in the process has seen Leeds, Burnley and Crystal Palace all have their applications put on hold.

Promotion to A status would mean Leeds could attract players, retain them, and receive a substantial amount of money each season via the EPPP system which is funded by a combination of the Premier League, Football League and Football Association.

Website Training Ground Guru have looked into the application, reporting that the three aforementioned sides will remain Category B sides for the remainder of the 2020/2021 season, before having the chance to apply once again for the 2021/2022 season.

Currently there are 24 teams who have A status, including the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

This season alone at Elland Road, the likes of Leif Davis, Oliver Casey, Robbie Gotts and Alfie McCalmont have all been handed a chance in the first team by Marcelo Bielsa after progressing through the club’s academy sides.

The Verdict

Another superb step in the right direction for Leeds, who would love to gain A status in line with promotion to the Premier League.

You have to be impressed with everything that Leeds are doing at the moment, and with the future looking bright – countless young players would surely look at moving to the club in the future.