Leeds United focus quickly turning to key Marcelo Bielsa agreement

Angus Kinnear has revealed that Leeds United will quickly turn their focus to planning for next season, with Marcelo Bielsa’s contract high on the agenda.

Leeds have won promotion back to the Premier League and have been confirmed as Champions this afternoon on the back of Brentford’s defeat to Stoke City in the Championship’s lunchtime kick-off.

That will be celebrated, but as per Graham Smyth from the Yorkshire Evening Post, planning for the Premier League begins on Monday, with an agreement to keep Bielsa at the club heading into next season top of the list.

Angus Kinnear messaged staff to congratulate them and tell them this achievement has to be celebrated, but on Monday the work starts. The planning for next season with Victor Orta and Marcelo Bielsa and a review will begin next week, too. The head coach's future needs sorting. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) July 18, 2020

Bielsa arrived at Elland Road in the summer of 2018 and helped Leeds to a third placed finish in the Championship last season.

Leeds went toe-to-toe with Norwich City and Sheffield United, but fell short before eventually crashing out of the play-offs at the hands of Derby County.

Nevertheless, he was back for more in 2019/20 and has secured Leeds a Premier League return for the first time since 2004.

After 44 games of the season, Leeds are Champions ahead of their trip to Derby tomorrow afternoon.

Bielsa’s side will then wrap up their season against Charlton Athletic on Wednesday evening.

The Verdict

It’s absolutely vital that Leeds get Bielsa signed up for at least a year in the Premier League.

He’s been magnificent for the Whites and has completely transformed the club.

The Premier League seemed miles away, but with the 64-year-old, he’s delivered a promotion.

To be a success in the Premier League, continuity is massive and Bielsa has to stay.

