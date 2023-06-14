With Leeds United struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table in January, they turned to an unproven young striker to try and find the goals needed to get them out of trouble.

Unfortunately though, Georginio Rutter has so far failed to live up to his £36 million price-tag - although that isn't the actual initial fee as it includes add-ons.

Regardless though, the 21-year-old Frenchman was signed by United off the back of eight goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances for Hoffenheim in the 2021-22 season, with just two goals netted in the first half of the 2022-23 campaign from 15 outings.

Leeds still splashed the cash though, but Rutter was unable to find the back of the net in his 11 appearances, although just one of those came from the start and he even had to drop into the under-21's close to the end of the season to find some game-time.

With some high-profile departures expected from Elland Road this summer, you'd perhaps think that Rutter would have more of a chance to impress next season in the Championship, but could he depart for pastures new already?

Hoffenheim keen on Georginio Rutter return

It could be more of a case of pastures old as according to German publication Bild, Hoffenheim are interested in bringing Rutter back to the club for the 2023-24 season, just months after they cashed in on him.

However, they would likely not be able to afford whatever Leeds would want to sell him, and a loan move back to Germany for a year would be the likeliest offer for the Frenchman's services.

After selling Rutter to Leeds, Hoffenheim won just five times in their remaining Bundesliga matches last season, but still remained in the top flight of German football by finishing in 12th position, and they want to re-add Rutter to their attacking options.

Should Leeds let Georginio Rutter go?

Depending on what the club do with their other striking options, then it may be a mistake to let Rutter depart this summer.

Patrick Bamford scored just four times in the Premier League last season but could feasibly re-find his scoring boots at a level below, Rodrigo could potentially be cashed in on if the interest comes and Wilfried Gnonto was used out wide last season, so that it would leave a lack of options for the new head coach.

Rutter failed to pull up any trees in the Premier League but at the age of 21 he should improve and the Championship should be a good test of his abilities.

Leeds should utilise him next season therefore and put a stop to any potential temporary departure.