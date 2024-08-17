Highlights Leeds United faces risk of premium fees for last-minute signings due to desperation in transfer window.

Selling clubs could take advantage of Whites needing replacements, causing them to pay more.

Late transfer business creates desperation, risk of overspending income earned from sales.

David Norris has warned Leeds United that selling clubs will take advantage of their desperation as the transfer window draws to a close.

The Whites are searching for a replacement for Crysencio Summerville, which has seen a number of names linked with a move to Elland Road.

The sale of Georginio Rutter to Brighton could also cause the need to sign another forward before the 30 August deadline.

According to Football Insider, Norwich City have set a £15 million asking price for target Jonathan Rowe, while TEAMtalk have reported it will cost £10 million to sign Million Manhoef from Stoke City.

Former player Jack Clarke has also emerged as a possible target, with journalist Mike McGrath claiming that Leeds are well aware of the Sunderland winger.

Jonathan Rowe's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.53 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.23 Shots 2.47 Assists 0.09 Expected assists (xAG) 0.08 npxG + xAG 0.31 Shot-creating actions 2.96

David Norris issues Leeds transfer warning

Norris has warned Leeds that they may end up having to pay a premium figure on any targets they try to sign in the closing stages of the window.

He believes that the Whites will need to be careful of selling clubs, who will have a lot more leverage in negotiations due to the short amount of time left in the market.

“It could get to a stage where we get to the last couple of days of the window and Leeds are forced to pay a huge premium for players they turn out to be desperate for,” said Norris, via MOT Leeds News.

“Bobby Clark is a sign of that – Liverpool wanted to sell rather than loan, and they know Leeds need midfield replacements so they’ve played hardball, and now Leeds have missed out.

“It’ll just drag on.

“They’ll be held to ransom in the final days of the window if they’re not careful, it’s a difficult situation.”

Football Insider claimed that Leeds were interested in signing Liverpool’s Bobby Clark, but he has instead opted to move to RB Salzburg in a £10 million deal, according to the BBC.

Georginio Rutter’s sale to Brighton

Leeds are set to receive potential €50 (£42.6) million from Brighton for the sale of Rutter, according to Florian Plettenberg, including possible bonuses.

According to The Athletic, Brighton triggered an exit clause that existed in the forward’s contract, meaning there wasn’t much the club could do to avoid his exit once the bid had been made.

The Championship side also received £25 million for the sale of Summerville, according to the BBC, after a similar clause was activated by West Ham.

Leeds have just under two weeks left to make any further improvements to Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds could face consequences of late transfer business

Doing transfer business late in the window is difficult for clubs looking to buy as the time pressure can lead to desperation.

That desperation can then lead to accepting fees that they might not have at the start of the market, which Leeds will want to avoid.

The only silver lining of their complicated transfer window has been the money earned in sales, and the positive impact that’s had on their financial health.

But they’ll want to avoid undoing that good work by spending all the income they’ve received in signing replacements for the likes of Summerville and Rutter.