Highlights Leeds United may struggle to hold on to Archie Gray if they fail to secure a Premier League return this season.

Gray's versatility and impressive performances have made him a valuable asset for the team.

Leeds can afford to wait and retain Gray, as his new contract gives them leverage in negotiations and he has strong ties to the club.

Former England international Paul Robinson believes Leeds United will face a real battle to hold on to Archie Gray in the summer if they don't secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking, speaking in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

The Whites have plenty of valuable players in their squad, despite losing plenty of key players during the summer transfer window, even on loan or permanently.

However, their summer business enabled them to strengthen their squad and this has given them a very real chance of winning promotion, despite the strength of the division this season.

Despite their business during the summer, it's an academy graduate who has stood out this term, with Gray stepping up and impressing.

Due to their lack of depth in midfield, Gray was given an opportunity to impress in the middle of the park during the early stages of the campaign, and he took that chance with both hands.

Also impressing at right-back, the teenager's versatility has been extremely useful for Daniel Farke, with that area being a key weakness in recent times until Connor Roberts came in to replace Luke Ayling and Djed Spence.

Robinson on Gray: "They are in a really good position at the moment"

The youngster put pen to paper on a new contract last month to extend his deal until the summer of 2028.

This will come as a relief to Leeds fans considering he was reportedly attracting interest from big clubs.

But Robinson believes the Whites may have a tough job in their potential quest to retain him in the summer if they fail to win promotion at the end of this term, even with his new deal in mind.

He said: "Without a doubt they are protecting their asset financially but also rewarding a young player, one of their own, who they would like to keep for the length of that contract if they could.

"All being well Leeds will be in the Premier League next season and he’ll be a Premier League player. If they’re not they’ll have it all on to keep hold of him for next season because there will be bids that will test their resilience.

"Then it all comes down to what the club want and what the player wants, but for security for both they are in a really good position at the moment."

Leeds United can afford to bide their time with Archie Gray

It would have been easy for Leeds to lose sight of Southampton and Ipswich Town considering they were short of options at right-back for parts of the season.

But Gray stepped in and did an excellent job there, showing real maturity in that role despite his young age.

Considering how important he is, Leeds shouldn't be looking to lose him anytime soon and his new contract gives the Whites plenty of power at the negotiating table.

It would be difficult to see Gray pushing for a move away either considering the ties he has with the West Yorkshire side.

With this in mind, Leeds should be looking to retain him regardless of whether they win promotion at the end of the season or not.