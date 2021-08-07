Leeds United financial boost pending as Sheffield United close in on player agreement

Sheffield United’s potential deal to bring Ronaldo Vieira to Bramall Lane could see Leeds United receive a windfall of 10% of whatever fee is paid to Sampdoria.

Leeds sold Vieira to Sampdoria back in the summer of 2018, with the midfielder’s departure coinciding with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa in West Yorkshire.

At the time the fee was quoted to be around the £6.2m mark.

A report from SampNews24 has revealed that any deal to now take Vieira from Sampdoria to Sheffield will see Leeds benefit financially, with a 10% sell-on clause on whatever profit is made on that £6.2m.

It’s claimed that the potential transfer involving Vieira would be an initial loan with the view to a permanent move in the summer of 2022, which would leave Leeds waiting for their windfall.

Vieira made 63 appearances in the Championship for Leeds between 2016 and 2018, whilst he’s been furthering his career in Serie A since then.

The 23-year-old has made 41 appearances in the Italian top-flight for Sampdoria and then linked up with Verona on loan last season. The 2020/21 campaign was an injury-hit one, though, with Vieira making only five outings in a difficult year.

The Verdict

From a Leeds perspective, this was a shrewd move back in the summer of 2018. Vieira was only 20 at the time he departed Elland Road and was already an England youth international, so the likelihood was that he was always likely to move on from Sampdoria.

Maybe they won’t benefit quite as much as they thought from this sell-on clause given Vieira’s career hasn’t really kicked off like you’d imagine. However, any deal for a young player will have these types of clauses in.

As far as Sheffield United are concerned, they’ll be looking to get the deal done as soon as possible and worry about the fee another time. He will be a top addition to Slavisa Jokanovic’s side if he can put his injury worries behind him.

