Some figures behind the scenes at Leeds United have retained their admiration of West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan as they weigh up who to appoint for next season, according to the Daily Mail.

The same report has also revealed that there's a release clause in Corberan's contract that can be activated if the Whites are keen to appoint their former coach, having seen him work well under Marcelo Bielsa previously.

Although the Whites struggled under the Argentine during the latter stages of his spell in West Yorkshire, Bielsa enjoyed an extremely successful time at Elland Road overall and may be keen to see a familiar figure who worked under him return.

He was linked with the top job when Jesse Marsch was sacked, but Corberan signed a new contract at The Hawthorns shortly after this speculation started to all but confirm that he was remaining in the Midlands.

But it remains to be seen if Albion can fend off further interest in him, with this release clause in his deal leaving them powerless to prevent his potential departure.

What's the latest on Sam Allardyce's future at Leeds United?

Allardyce reportedly made a positive impact on the training ground at first as he boosted morale - but results under his stewardship have been poor.

It feels harsh to judge him too much considering he only had a very limited number of games at the helm, but he was brought in to make a short-term impact and he was unable to make a difference.

Many supporters wouldn't be keen to see him stay on and this update brings positive news for them, with the Daily Mail also reporting that the club are already considering other managerial options.

Would a move for Carlos Corberan be positive for Leeds United?

It was unclear whether he would make a quick impact at West Bromwich Albion considering he didn't enjoy the best start to life at Huddersfield Town - and failed at Olympiacos.

However, his time at the John Smith's Stadium and The Hawthorns shows that he can be a real asset in the Championship and that's why he should certainly be under consideration.

Already knowing the club inside out and the local area too, it shouldn't take him too long to adapt to life at Leeds and that can only be a positive considering they need someone to come in, enjoy a successful summer window and make a positive start.

Corberan has a real chance of doing that, but it's unclear whether he would leave his role in the Midlands to link up with his former side.

They would need an answer on that reasonably quickly because if he isn't prepared to leave, the Whites will need to move on to other targets.