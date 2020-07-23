Leeds United figure’s exit draws closer

Huddersfield Town are closing in on the appointment of Carlos Corberan, with a fee agreed to take the Leeds United coach across West Yorkshire.

Leeds have had Corberan overseeing their under-23s side in recent years and he’s combined that role with a first-team job under Marcelo Bielsa’s coaching umbrella.

Yesterday, Corberan was in the dugout as Leeds dispatched Charlton Athletic 4-0 at Elland Road, before celebrating their title win.

However, reports from Football Insider are suggesting that the 37-year-old’s Elland Road exit is just around the corner and a compensation fee has been agreed between Leeds and Huddersfield.

An official announcement is expected to follow, as the Terriers move swiftly to replace Danny Cowley.

Cowley had only been in the Town job since September and had guided Huddersfield to safety by beating West Brom on Friday night; coincidently, that win promoted Leeds and Corberan.

However, the Terriers are looking to take a fresh direction this summer and parted company with Danny Cowley and assistant, Nicky Cowley, on Sunday.

Last night, Huddersfield were beaten 4-1 by Millwall was they concluded their 2019/20 campaign.

The Verdict

It has looked likely that Corberan would be leaving Elland Road this summer and now it feels a formality that he will be with Huddersfield moving into next season.

In truth, it is a decent move for him and a chance for a promising young coach to get his teeth sunk into a top job in the Championship.

He couldn’t serve as Bielsa’s link man at Elland Road forever and it’s good to know his work has been recognised.

Getting this wrapped up as quickly as possible will be good for everyone.

