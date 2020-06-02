Leeds United figure Victor Orta delivers passionate promotion message

Victor Orta has underlined how it is his and the Leeds United board’s responsibility to deliver promotion to the club after a long period away from the Premier League.

Leeds are on the cusp of promotion from the Championship in 2019/20, with the Whites sitting top of the table with nine games of the season remaining. A point separates them from West Brom, but more importantly, there’s a seven-point lead over Fulham in third.

For Orta, he’s been at Elland Road and overseeing the recruitment since the summer of 2017, with the Spaniard working closely alongside owner Andrea Radrizzani and fellow board member, Angus Kinnear.

Between the trio they managed to appoint Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2018 and that decision has put Leeds on the cusp of achieving their goal.

For Orta, he sees promotion as his responsibility, underlining that Leeds United is a Premier League club.

Speaking to The Scouted Hub, he said: “The responsibility is to give back to the people, all my effort and then the results talk or not.

“This is my main goal in this club, because in the end, this team, this club, is a Premier League club, and we need to have this responsibility to get back.

“And it’s true it is not easy, but we need to assume this responsibility.”

There’s hope that the Championship season can conclude in the coming months, with Leeds hoping for the chance to win promotion on the field of play.

In their nine remaining games they will welcome Fulham to Elland Road in their most testing fixture, whilst trips to Cardiff City and Swansea City will be on the agenda.

The Verdict

Orta is very passionate about the club and he clearly recognises the achievement that would be delivering promotion at Elland Road.

It’s been a long time since Leeds have competed in the Premier League and should Orta, Radrizzani and Kinnear be the men to oversee the club’s return, they’ll go down in history.

The passion is there from Orta and you can tell what it’d mean to him to be part of the Leeds outfit returning to the Premier League.

