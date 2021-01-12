Leeds United fielding EFL interest in versatile defensive player

A host of clubs in the EFL are lining up to take Oliver Casey on loan from Leeds United.

Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League has led to a host of younger players heading out of Elland Road on loan, but so far Marcelo Bielsa has opted to retain Casey.

However, that could well change now with Leeds out of both the League Cup and FA Cup, with only Premier League fixtures to play between now and the end of the season.

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, there are a number of clubs that want to sign the 20-year-old on loan, with Casey not looking like he will be short of options if a loan does indeed materialise.

However, this report does not reveal which clubs are interested in doing a deal for the young centre-back.

Casey made his debut off the bench in December 2019, with Bielsa throwing him into a West Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town.

He has added two further senior appearances this season, playing against Hull City in the League Cup and then Crawley Town in the FA Cup – both cup games ended in defeat for Leeds.

Predominantly a centre-back for Leeds’ successful under-23s, Casey also has the ability to anchor midfield, as he did in the League Cup clash with Hull.

The Verdict

It’s little surprise that Leeds’ exit from the FA Cup has coincided with talk of this ilk.

Casey is behind Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk in the pecking order right now, with Robin Koch and Gaetano Berardi also to return from injury next month. Games are going to be limited in the Premier League.

So, it makes sense that Leeds look for a loan in the EFL for the 20-year-old. His outing at Crawley showed that he needs that senior football experience, as the under-23s just isn’t cutting it at the moment.

Despite no clubs being named at this stage, you imagine that something will eventually materialise.

