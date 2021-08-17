Leeds United field bid from Championship club for defender

An unnamed Championship club have tabled an offer to Leeds United for the signing of full-back Niall Huggins, a report from The Yorkshire Evening Post has revealed.

As exclusively reported by Football League World earlier this month, Blackburn Rovers are leading Championship rivals Swansea and Coventry in the race to sign the 20-year-old.

Now it seems as though at least one club from the second-tier have made their move in the race to sign the defender.

According to this latest update, there is now an offer on the table from a Championship club for the signing of Huggins, who has two years remaining on his contract at Elland Road.

However, despite his contract situation, it has been suggested that Huggins is likely to leave Leeds this summer, although a deal is not thought to be imminent.

Can you get 22/22 on this Blackburn Rovers transfer quiz?

1 of 22 Along with Andy Cole, who is Blackburn's record signing? Jordan Rhodes Ben Brereton Benni McCarthy Sam Gallagher

A graduate of Leeds’ academy, Huggins has so far made just a single first-team appearance for the Whites, coming off the bench in their 4-2 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League back in February.

The Verdict

This certainly seems to be one worth keeping an eye on in the final few weeks of the window.

There is clearly plenty of interest in Huggins, and the potential he possesses means he could be a useful asset for any Championship club who are able to bring him.

Indeed, with it hard to see Huggins himself forcing his way into Leeds’ first-team this season, a move away should work for him too, since it would give the 20-year-old the chance of more regular game time that he surely needs at this stage of his career.

As a result, it would be no huge surprise to see Huggins move on from Leeds this summer, and it will be interesting to where in the Championship he might end up.