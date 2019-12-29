Leeds United favourite picks out the player who will be key against Birmingham City

Paul Robinson has heaped praise on Gjanni Alioski after his return to the side.

The 27-year-old started just one game in eight after suffering an injury at the start of November, but has since returned to Marcelo Bielsa’s starting XI.

Alioski has been playing at left back for Leeds during the last two games – a position that he’s likely to take up once more against Birmingham City.

He’s certainly one of the bigger characters in Bielsa’s squad, and Paul Robinson says that it’s a huge positive to have the Macedonian firing on all cylinders.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson said, “When you have characters out, when you have big characters out, it’s always a big miss in the dressing room.

“I think in the team, the way that he’s turned into a left-back, I think he’s been outstanding with what he’s done.

“The way that he’s played, the way he’s adapted himself, the way that he’s applied himself.

“He has been a regular so when a player like that is out for a while it’s always going to be a big boost when he comes back.”

The verdict

Ezgjan Alioski is a big player for Leeds United.

As well as being a big personality, the 27-year-old’s versatility could be key for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this term.