Leeds United favourite explains why promotion push is back on amid latest developments

Paul Robinson has said that he believes there’s now ‘a real possibility’ that Leeds United will be able to see out their promotion push before the summer.

A statement from the EFL last week confirmed that all clubs in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April 3.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

However it’s widely expected that this date could be extended due to the severity of the situation.

However the EFL last night confirmed that they would do all that they could to get the season finished, something which the former goalkeeper says could be a big boost for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News Robinson said, “When the Euros were cancelled it gave the leagues a real chance to finish.

“Now the problem is the players and how much they’re playing. I was watching Sky Sports today and I think it’s only Sheffield United who are training.

“The fitness levels players are going to need to pick up and play again won’t be there.

“Having said that, the EFL isn’t going to announce that the games are going to start again at the weekend.

“They’re going to give a couple of weeks’ notice and with the Euros cancelled there’s now a real possibility that the leagues will get finished.

“Cancelling the Euros was a no-brainer but it’s given the EFL the chance to finish in June/July. Hopefully, there might not be too much upheaval.”

The verdict

The threat of this outbreak is certainly taking the world by storm.

While football fans may be frustrated by the suspended fixture schedule, it’s worth remembering that some things are more important than a football match.

The health and wellbeing of those in attendance has to be of the utmost importance as this vicious virus has the potential to cause serious harm if it’s not contained.

Of course football clubs need to do what is best for themselves from a business point of view, but surely common sense will prevail with a matter such as this.