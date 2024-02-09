Highlights Leeds United have found success in the absence of Pascal Struijk, with Ilia Gruev impressing in midfield and Ethan Ampadu filling in at center-back.

The debate arises on whether to include Struijk, Ampadu, Gruev, and Joe Rodon in the same defensive unit when everyone is fit.

Struijk's importance to the team is unquestionable, as he offers superior ball-playing abilities and defensive prowess, making him a crucial player for Leeds.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have won five games in a row in the Championship and are flying under Daniel Farke, despite the absence of Pascal Struijk.

He and Joe Rodon had formed an imperious partnership at the heart of Leeds' defence, and were arguably the best pairing in the division prior to Struijk suffering an adductor issue which has kept him out of action since the turn of the year.

With Charlie Cresswell temporarily frozen out recently, and Liam Cooper also suffering from injury problems of his own, Farke was forced to tinker with the configuration of his side. He opted to move Ethan Ampadu into the centre of defence, allowing Ilia Gruev to come into the pivot position and shine so far in 2024.

Gruev had started just two games before his inclusion against Peterborough United in the FA Cup and hasn't looked back since, starting six times since then in all competitions. The Bulgarian has been one of the most consistent players for the Whites. The form of him and his side at the moment has sparked debate online about whether any of the current team should drop out once players such as Struijk return.

Context is obviously important, though, and Leeds have yet to face a side in the top eight in that time - playing the likes of Birmingham City, Cardiff City, Preston North End, Norwich City, and Bristol City. That begs the question of whether they would not have had the same results anyway, irrespective of what iteration of midfielders or defenders Farke deployed.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands February 9th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 30 41 72 2 Southampton 29 23 61 3 Leeds United 30 26 60 4 Ipswich Town 29 15 59

The verdict on Daniel Farke's Pascal Struijk dilemma

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith, naturally, is pleased with Leeds' form and strength in depth, but believes Farke has to find a way to play all Leeds' best players at once, which includes a key piece of the puzzle in Struijk.

He said: "For me, Ampadu's form when he's dropped into centre-back shouldn't really be a shock as he really just is that good for us.

"Ilia Gruev is the main story here, though. He just cannot be dropped anytime soon, having been on the sidelines for so long.

"Does that mean Struijk has to wait his turn to get back in? No. For me, it means that we have to find a way to get him, Ampadu, Gruev, and Rodon all in the same defensive unit.

"It surely is possible, and Farke has to be thinking about that already. Changing a winning team is risky, given how well we have played and how solid we've looked, but getting our best players into the side is vital, too.

"That includes Struijk. He is one of our best defenders. It's also no coincidence that he's been captaining the side all season, until his recent injury setback, and it's because Farke rates him as someone so vital.

"Our defensive record throughout the season proves that, not just in recent weeks.

"That's without me even getting into the ball progression side of the game and his distribution, which is so important too.

"It's just so obvious to me that Struijk has to play. I don't get the debate.

"I'm just very happy that now we have an option [Ampadu] that can help replicate Struijk in our side, rather than injuries previously ruining us."

Struijk is a crucial player for Leeds

Rodon is clearly the better covering defender, with more recovery speed, and aerial prowess. However, he and Struijk complement each other well as a duo.

Struijk is vastly superior in possession as one of the best ball-playing defenders in the division, and gives Leeds balance with a right and left-footer as well. It isn't to say Ampadu isn't capable and progressive on the ball himself, but he is one of the best midfielders in the league, so he should be back in his best position further forward.

It gives Farke a bit of a headache once they are all fit again, as Gruev cannot be dropped, either, and putting players like Glen Kamara or Archie Gray on the bench would feel harsh; but, from a Leeds perspective - that is what depth and a squad is for.

For the moment, all it does is give Leeds some breathing room with Struijk's injury, and allow them not to rush him back despite how close he is to a return, as they have proved they can operate without him. However, once back to 100% fitness, Farke should return him to the lineup, and likely will, as he is a player the German clearly loves, and the increased responsibility as captain also highlights that.