Patrick Bamford has come in from the cold at Leeds United so far in 2024 after it seemingly looked all over for him at Elland Road.

Since the turn of the year, Bamford has netted eight goals in 13 matches in all competitions. His latest goal against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night set Leeds on their way to a 2-0 win.

Prior to that, he hadn't scored in 16 appearances, and heading into the January transfer window he might have even been considering his future.

Bamford's Leeds United woe

When he missed a penalty in a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City back in late October, his confidence would have been extremely low. Leeds had the chance to go 1-0 up in the 75th minute, but Bamford skied his penalty before Stoke went on to score five minutes later.

It was a disappointing moment for Bamford, who would have feared the worst for his Leeds career after that.

The Leeds striker also missed two penalties last season against Arsenal and Newcastle United. Last month, Bamford revealed on the My Mate's a Footballer podcast that Leeds supporters turned up at his house after the spot kick he missed against Newcastle in May.

The penalty miss against Stoke could have destroyed his confidence, and he would have been wondering where his next goal was going to come from.

Daniel Farke has been a great source of support for Bamford

After the game against Stoke, Leeds manager Daniel Farke showed his support for Bamford.

The German boss told Leeds Live: "Patrick is experienced. He overtook the responsibility. Would have been better for someone else to take it because he missed it. Every taker in his life has missed penalties. These things happen.

"He would be the hero if he had taken it. He does not need me to hug him, he understands. We win together and we lose together. Would have preferred a conversion, but it’s football."

When drawing up his New Year's Resolutions, scoring more goals would have been at the top of his list. And, the New Year may well have been the turning point for Bamford, who hasn't stopped scoring since then.

Bamford is getting back to his top form again

After opening the scoring in a 3-0 win over Birmingham City at Elland Road on New Year's Day, via a slice of good fortune as John Ruddy should have saved his header, it set him on his way to an upturn in goalscoring form.

After the drought, comes the flood.

That has been the case for Bamford, who is proving a useful asset for Leeds now, and he appears to have rediscovered his 2020/21 form.

Patrick Bamford Championship Stats 2023/24 (Dated 12/03/23, via Transfermarkt) Minutes played Goals Assists Minutes per goal involvement 988 7 1 123.5

Under Marcelo Bielsa three seasons ago, he played in every Premier League game and scored 17 goals – a tally that saw him finish as the joint-fourth top scorer in the league. He was the second-highest scoring Englishman after Golden Boot winner Harry Kane – and ahead of the likes of Jamie Vardy, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ollie Watkins, and Marcus Rashford. Bamford even earned an England cap in 2021, but his numbers in front of goal dried up afterwards, with injuries a big problem.

A striker's game is all about confidence – something Bamford has regained after he suffered a huge dip. That dip would have hit rock bottom when he missed a penalty against Stoke, but to his credit, he's responded in the best possible way and the manner of his goals - particularly a spectacular volley in the FA Cup versus Peterborough United - are helping to restore that confidence.

Having started nine of the last 12 league games leading the line with Georginio Rutter in behind him, Bamford has ousted Joel Piroe from the starting XI - the only time he hasn't started in the Championship has been due to an injury and his subsequent return.

This would have been unthinkable three-and-a-half months ago after his penalty miss against Stoke. It certainly required a lot of patience and support, which Farke and his teammates have had with him - the former in particular, who could have hung his No.9 out to dry on that night at the bet365 Stadium.

It's been an enjoyable turnaround for the striker so far and one that not many on the terraces really saw coming.