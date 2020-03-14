Leeds United fans will surely be relieved amid recent events as potential boost could be on the cards

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan Perspective’ series, this content strand is where we deliver an opinion-based outlook from the perspective of a certain club’s fanbase on the matter at hand…

It’s certainly going to be an interesting conclusion to this year’s league campaign in the Championship, after the EFL announced that all fixtures have been postponed until the 3rd April at the earliest.

Leeds United are currently sat top of the second-tier standings, and would have been confident in winning a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this season under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

A recent upturn in results has seen the Whites pull clear of the play-off places, and plenty of the Elland Road faithful would have been confident in seeing their side finally get over the line in winning promotion from the Championship. But recent off-the-field developments have put a halt to any momentum that Bielsa’s side had previously.

Ahead of any promotion run-in, a team is going to want momentum, which doesn’t look as though it’s going to be possible after recent events. But there are some positives that Leeds United fans can take over this extended break from action.

Marcelo Bielsa’s high-intensity style of play has had it’s critics in the past, with some of his first-team squad suffering as a result with various injuries.

January signing Jean-Kevin Augustin is just one example of one member of the Leeds squad that has struggled with injuries since arriving at Elland Road, and Bielsa will be hoping that the forward can use this break to build up his fitness levels ahead of the promotion run-in.

It could also gives the likes of Adam Forshaw and Kalvin Phillips to nurse injuries they have picked up this season. Bielsa could well have a selection dilemma on his hands in the future when the fixtures get back underway later this year, which certainly isn’t a bad dilemma to have for any manager.

The Leeds boss seems to have his players in the right mindset heading towards the conclusion of this year’s campaign as well, which will be pleasing to see for the club’s supporters, who will still be frustrated at how they missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season after a disappointing end to the campaign.

It remains to be seen as to when the Championship fixture list will get back underway this season, but it’ll surely be worth the wait for Leeds United supporters, who will be keen to see their side make a long overdue return to the Premier League.

The Whites have done little wrong this season, and have looked like the team to beat in the second-tier for the majority of this year’s campaign.

The break will allow key players to return to action for when the season is back underway though, which will be some consolation for the supporters who will be eager to see their side back in action at the earliest but safest of opportunities.

If the reported return date of 3rd April is believed to be true, then Leeds will take on Blackburn Rovers in front of a sold-out away end at Ewood Park, as they look to strengthen their grip on top-spot in the Championship.