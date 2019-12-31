Latest News
Leeds United fans will love what Pontus Jansson had to say about time at Elland Road
Pontus Jansson has posted an emotional message on Instagram about his time with Leeds United.
The defender spent three years at Elland Road before completing a permanent switch to Brentford over the summer.
During that time the 28-year-old played a key role in Leeds’ push for promotion last term – a run which ultimately ended in disappointment as Marcelo Bielsa’s side were defeated by Derby County in the play-off semi-finals.
Jansson was tight-lipped about his time in Yorkshire after moving to Griffin Park, but in a New Years post on social media he said that he will never forget how close they came to the ultimate prize.
View this post on Instagram
Another emotional year in my career. Started 2019 so good and were so close to the dream we all had. Never really been to open with my feelings but thanks for the fantastic year we had last year in Leeds, me and everyone around me will never forget it. Even though I’m still in the same league as you, I miss you all, specially the players and staff! ❤️ Even though it was a sad end i am the happiest man now here in Brentford. We are on a journey that can go really far and it has made me grow a lot as a player and as a person those months here! We should never stop dreaming and I think 2020 will be unbelievable! Another fantastic year with the nationalteam and we are going to another tournament 2020, think we can make something special! And last out, thanks to MFF for the love I have for you. You are the best club in the world ❤️ And of course my wife and daughter you are my motivation through all this ❤️ Thanks 2019, and I wish you all a good 2020! ❤️
He posted: “Another emotional year in my career.
“Started 2019 so good and were so close to the dream we all had. Never really been to open with my feelings but thanks for the fantastic year we had last year in Leeds, me and everyone around me will never forget it.
How much do you remember about Leeds United’s 2018/19 season?
“Even though I’m still in the same league as you, I miss you all, especially the players and staff!
“Even though it was a sad end I am the happiest man now here in Brentford.
“We are on a journey that can go really far and it has made me grow a lot as a player and as a person those months here! We should never stop dreaming and I think 2020 will be unbelievable!”
The verdict
There’s no doubting that Pontus Jansson was a huge part of Leeds United’s promotion push.
Unfortunately, his final season at Elland Road ultimately ended in disappointment.
While he’s now pushing for the play-offs with Brentford, it’s great for Leeds fans to see how much his time in West Yorkshire meant to him.